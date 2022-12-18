Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Dec. 18 in and around McKinney:
Round out the Third Monday McKinney Trade Days on Sunday
The last day of this month's Third Monday McKinney Trade Days is Sunday, Dec. 18.
The event is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
At Third Monday McKinney Trade Days, you will find a mix of fair-style food vending, antiques, trendy apparel and accessories, garage sale items, a great variety of home and outdoor decor, pet supplies, health and beauty products, and more. Third Monday McKinney Trade Days has 18 acres of parking, two ATMs, clean restrooms, three shopper entrances, and exits, as well as a heated and air-conditioned Mall.
Admission is free. Parking is $5 until 4 p.m. and free after 4 p.m.
Check out this artist's work at a local gallery
In her first solo-show in McKinney, Jodie Beck brings the breadth of her textural explorations and organic-based mixed media techniques to The Cove (402 N. Tennessee St.). Beck is an award-winning and highly collected artist, new to North Texas. Her large-scale, abstract expressionist paintings emerge from memories of her lush, rugged northern California home. Holiday refreshments will be served (hot apple cider, appetizers, vino, and other treats).
The event is from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 18 and is free.
Check out the carousel in the McKinney Square
McKinney Main Street has brought a carousel to the downtown square, located at 107 N Kentucky.
The carousel is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on from Thursday, Dec. 22 through Saturday, Dec. 24.
The activity is $4 per person.
Holiday kids' crafts
McKinney Main Street will also offer a chance to make holiday-themed crafts in the downtown square next to the Christmas Tree, Carousel, and Santa's Village.
The activity is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Thursday, Dec. 22 through Saturday, Dec. 24.
Meet Santa on the square
Santa will be in the downtown McKinney square through Dec. 23. These are 5 minutes sessions with prints and digital files available. Reservations are suggested, but walk ups are accepted. Santa on the Square is run by Chris and Lori Fritchie of Magic Makers Studio. More information is at magicofsantaonthesquare.com
