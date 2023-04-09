Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of April 9.
Arts in Bloom
McKinney will host its annual Arts in Bloom festival Friday-Sunday, April 14-16.
Produced and sponsored by McKinney Main Street, Arts In Bloom takes place in Historic Downtown McKinney and features over 120 juried artists, and the Local Artist Village, all set up on the tree-lined streets surrounding the McKinney Performing Arts Center.
The event includes sights and sounds as fine artists, performance artists, musicians, Texas wineries and food vendors take part in the three-day celebration. There’s also a hands-on interactive area for children, the Kids Creation Station, where young Picassos can learn about art processes and create their own masterpieces.
More information is at mckinneytexas.org/687/Arts-in-Bloom.
Free concert at Hub 121
Hub 121 will host a free concert starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14 featuring Mr. Inez.
Visitors can grab a bite to eat from one of our on-property restaurants, Fork and Fire, Wine A Little McKinney, The Elwood BFD, or ChopShop Mckinney Sports Garage before the show begins. No outside food or drink allowed.
More information is at hub121.com.
The Comedy Arena Presents: The Singprovisers
The Comedy Arena will host the Singprovisers at 10 p.m. Saturday, April 15.
The Singprovisers are here to create an improvised musical comedy show inspired by you, the audience! Yell out suggests to inspire the scenes, including providing the title of a musical that has never been seen before and the Singprovisers will create that show right before your eyes. Accompanied by the award-winning Louie Espinosa on the Keys, this fully improvised musical team will present the opening (and closing) night performance of a show that is sure to be hilarious and unforgettable.
Entry is $10.65. More information is at thecomedyarena.com/events/the-singprovisers.
Wetland Canoe Trails experience
The Heard Natural Science Museum will host a Wetland Canoe Trails experience from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 15.
Experience the amazing diversity in wetland vegetation and wildlife while learning about the history and basics of wetland ecology. After a safety and canoeing introduction, spend about 40 minutes on a guided trail around the Heard wetlands, followed by free paddle time to explore on your own. No experience is necessary for any of the paddle programs. All participants will be given an introduction to canoeing that includes basic strokes, boat safety, and flat water maneuvers.
The member rate is $32 per person, the non-member rate is $42 per person. Registration and more information is at heardmuseum.org/other-programs.
Ukulele 1st time chords class
MillHouse McKinney will host a Ukulele class with Ryan Bledsoe from 9:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 14.
In this one time first attenders group ukulele class , attendees will learn simple chords and strumming patterns to play along with a variety of well-known songs. After a 30-minute introduction to the basic chords, class members will join in the regular class to learn songs.
No experience is required and there are ukuleles available for use during the class. Feel free to bring your own if you have one and learn how to tune it.
The class price is $25. Registration and more information is at millhousemckinney.com/events.
