As east McKinney faces change, projects aim to honor history

On a rainy Tuesday morning, McKinney’s business community gathered in one of the city’s historical gems to get a look at the future.
Situated in a spot in the city that is both steeped in history and slated for new development, community members gathered that morning for a discussion about the future of the part of McKinney that is east of State Highway 5.
The meeting was one of a series of development updates provided by the McKinney Chamber of Commerce, but its location at the Mckinney Flour Mill was fitting as the city looks ahead to development that will bring the area into the future while making efforts to respect the history that is embedded in the community.
The transformation of the area has already begun, with the location of Local Yocal BBQ & Grill to 350 E Louisiana St., and the current construction on a new facility for TUPPS Brewery. The city of McKinney is looking to break ground on a municipal complex in the fall, discussions around a potential pedestrian crossing across State Highway 5 are circulating, and a mural that aims to celebrate the history of east McKinney on a set of towering silos is days away from completion.
But as Assistant City Manager Kim Flom put it on Tuesday, redeveloping a part of Mckinney that used to be an industrial center is different from the usual “green field” development that might be seen elsewhere in north Texas.
“We are integrated into old infrastructure, historic buildings and neighborhoods,” Flom said. “This is also an area that historically had a lot of industry and manufacturing that has now increasingly moved locations, and they’ve left several redevelopment sites but also some amazing historic buildings like the one we’re in today.”
Added to that is the fact that the redevelopment zone is surrounded by established single-family neighborhoods. Flom pointed out that parts of a town center master plan developed in 2008 are still relevant today.
“And what the town center plan, which was developed with a lot of public input, pointed out is that we really want to see redevelopment in these underutilized properties, but it is extremely important to preserve the residential areas, and it also is extremely important that the redevelopment that does occur respects those residential areas by way of transition, building type, et cetera," Flom added.
Those established neighborhoods also come with generations of stories and history that members of the community are working to preserve and celebrate.
“There is substantial history in this area, just as there is in historic McKinney,” Flom said. “This part of town is woven with its history of African American and Hispanic communities.”
She added that the area is “powerfully local,” and that while there aren’t many national chains, there are many small businesses and family-owned businesses.
As the city looks ahead to what will come to east McKinney, Flom noted that the projects slated for the area come in different forms: some are city-led, some are partnerships and others are private projects.
Projects include TUPPS Brewery’s redevelopment of a historic grain milling building into its new home, the potential “deck park” across SH 5 that would aim to link east and west McKinney, and the onboarding of a multifamily development at the northeast corner of Virginia Street and State Highway 5.
There is also the development of a neighborhood preservation study, the provision of street toppers designating the area’s legacy neighborhoods and the development of a streets and traffic study that Flom said would help give an idea of road improvements that will minimize traffic impacts to existing neighborhoods.
“So given the number and the scale of the different projects and the history and complexity, you can see, what’s happening here is really different from the type of growth and development you might see in a typical green field or undeveloped part of McKinney,” Flom said.
Her presentation ended with a list of “lessons learned” as the city moves forward in the redevelopment of east McKinney. Those points included the significance of “catalytic investment,” the value of strong partners, the significance of paying attention to the “small stuff” and practicing continual improvement. But it also included the significance of communication, trust and relationships, which Flom said are critical for successful redevelopment.
“You might not need all of them to redevelop,” she said, “But if you wanted to redevelop the right way, you do need them.”
She used the example of a community meeting hosted by the city that allowed attendees to submit comment cards. The city received almost 50 comment cards that focused on topics ranging from traffic issues to wanting pecan trees in a park, Flom said, and the city worked to address each one.
“Those are the small things that build trust,” she said.
Municipal complex preview
Tuesday’s event included a sneak peak look at McKinney’s future municipal complex, slated to break ground in the fall.
The building comes as part of a partnership between firms Parkhill and Lake Flato. On Tuesday, Scott Nelson, director of community with Parkhill, gave insight to the intentions behind the building’s design.
A guiding principle for the design of the complex was the development of a civic plaza, Nelson said.
“And so your city leaders were really focused on not creating just a building for a workplace, but really creating an experience on this east side of McKinney,” he said.
Images shown Tuesday reflect a space that will feature an outdoor covered pavilion that can host a variety of events, a central plaza centered on the silos across the street as well as an outdoor space adjacent to a planned event room that will be built into the city hall itself.
The entrance to the building is based on the plaza concept, Nelson said. Design also showcases an entrance to the building that is based on the plaza concept as a way to welcome the community.
“One of the key design principles in addition to making a community space was also transparency,” Nelson said.
Images of the planned City Council chambers, visible from the outdoor civic space, reflect ample use of daylight in an effort to provide a feeling of transparency, Nelson said.
The first floor in particular is designed to include meeting places that would be open to both city staff and community members.
There’s a goal to include a sense of collaboration throughout the building, with meeting rooms and other spaces in an effort to avoid a “silo-type” working environment. Even the building’s fifth floor includes unique meeting spaces as well as roof deck spaces.
As part of the building design, Nelson said it was important that the building be both a landmark facility as well as a timeless design. He said the team got inspiration from nearby historical structures.
That effort also includes providing a space at the entrance to the city hall that will celebrate local heritage with shadow boxes and other historical components, Nelson said.
But the homage to McKinney’s history won’t stop there.
“There’ll be a lot of different graphic representations showing historical photographs and historical images around the building to really help kind of center and bring history back into this new project,” Nelson said.
Renderings show maps, wall prints and large photos of McKinney landmarks hanging along corridors, in meeting rooms and showcased in key spots within a bustling city hall that includes both city staff and community members.
