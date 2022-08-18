The numbers are in and the results are clear: the AT&T Byron Nelson has proven to be an economic hotspot for McKinney and North Texas.
Numbers released Thursday indicate that the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson resulted in an estimated $28.8 million of direct economic impact to McKinney, including over 270 jobs supported in the city and $17.9 million in direct spending.
In addition, the tournament brought $55.4 million in economic impact to North Texas, according to findings released Thursday.
For Tournament Director Jon Drago, the findings, which reflected an impact from the tournament’s second-ever run at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, felt validating.
“We felt this big momentum since our move up there, we knew that some great things were happening, but you know, you’re always just kind of assuming until you see a sophisticated report that shows that you were right,” he said.
The 2022 run marked the tournament’s first sellout since 2008 and the first full-capacity version of the event at the McKinney location. The tournament was canceled in 2020 and held at a limited capacity in McKinney in 2021.
“We weren’t really sure what to expect in 2022,” Drago said. “We felt the momentum, we felt that energy, I think there was a little bit of pent-up demand, and it all proved itself true in 2022.”
With the numbers in the books, plans are already in the works for 2023.
“We think we can sell a little bit more next year, we’ve still got that same demand,” Drago said. “So our plans right now are to release a little bit more next year, make it a little bit bigger and better and hopefully bring even more economic activity to the area.”
The 2023 iteration of the tournament is scheduled for May 8-14 at TPC Craig Ranch. With the last day of the tournament scheduled for Mothers Day, Drago said there are plans to celebrate mothers as well as to continue to bring attention to Mental Health Awareness month.
The 2022 tournament set a new record by raising $7.6 million for Momentous Institute, a nonprofit that provides social and emotional health programs for children and families. In total, the tournament has raised $180 million for the organization. The tournament also featured a new fundraising campaign dubbed Birdies for Mental Health, which raised $200,000, including over $20,000 donated by PGA Tour players in the tournament.
“We couldn’t be more pleased with the success of our second tournament in McKinney,” 2022 Tournament Chair Clay Duvall said in a press release. “To see our hard work and the community’s support result in a record amount for Momentous Institute is incredibly gratifying. As students go back to school, mental health is on the forefront more than ever, and Momentous Institute continues to lead the way with education and mental health programs that change the odds for children.”
Looking ahead to 2023, Drago said the tournament is currently in the planning stage. He said there will likely be some changes and additions to the 17th hole.
“I think we found a way that we’re going to try to kind of up the ante on that,” he said. “That really turned into a gathering space for us. It’s a cool spot on the golf course in general, because you’ve got the 10th green, the 11th tee, the 12th green, the 16th green and the 17th hole all right there at one place, so fans can kind of find their way there and see a lot of different golf and kind of have that ‘hang’ factor around. So we’re looking right now at how to present that a little bit better, how to create more areas for fans, additional hospitality, different levels of engagement there. So I think that’s where you’ll see a lot of focus next year.”
The 2022 tournament also featured the inclusion of local volunteers and local business community members, which Drago confirmed will continue to be built on in the future.
“One of our main goals is to make sure that we are year-round active, engaged members of the community up there, and the more that we can get local business, local volunteer groups involved in all of our programming, the better,” he said.
