2022 Byron Nelson Final Round_29.JPG
Rick Rogers / Star Local Media

The numbers are in and the results are clear: the AT&T Byron Nelson has proven to be an economic hotspot for McKinney and North Texas.

Numbers released Thursday indicate that the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson resulted in an estimated $28.8 million of direct economic impact to McKinney, including over 270 jobs supported in the city and $17.9 million in direct spending.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments