Every so often, the activity at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney is punctuated with cheers from somewhere on the golf course during the first round Thursday of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson.
It's all part of the experience for attendees of "The Nelson," this region's premier professional golf event, which once again teed off in McKinney this week to mark the tournament's second run in the Collin County location. The 2022 event also marked the first time the tournament was held at a full capacity at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney. That meant more crowds, new public viewing — and party — spaces and more chances for Collin County locals to come and experience a PGA Tour tournament that draws players from around the world.
Meet some of the local faces who made it out to the AT&T Byron Nelson this week:
'Great for McKinney, great for the Metroplex'
Bill Cox will tell you, nobody in McKinney would have ever thought it was possible to bring the tournament to his hometown.
"It’s great for McKinney, it’s great for the Metroplex, and there are so many people in McKinney that have worked so hard to make this happen, and this is the first year we’re really going to be able to see the fruits of everybody’s labor," he said. "It’s a great honor to have this in McKinney."
The local economic impact, he added, is expected to be somewhere in the neighborhood of $40-50 million.
"This is 2022 and it’s real and it’s here," he said.
'It’s a nice day to come out with the kids'
Anna resident Brittany Lapin is part of a golfing family. Now that the tournament is taking place in McKinney rather than in Dallas, she was able to bring her kids out on Thursday.
"It’s their first time coming to a professional golf tournament, so it’s so nice that we have this opportunity so local to home," she said.
Incorporating McKinney businesses
Some members of the crowd Thursday sported TUPPS Brewery T-shirts, representing the McKinney business at the tournament.
TUPPS Brewery staff members Katie Baker, Nicole Wright and Leigh Gall were able to experience the event on Thursday.
"Having never seen something like this before, it’s really breathtaking," Gall said.
TUPPS has also been involved in the tournament, including providing free beers and seltzers on May 7 at the tournament's Fairway 5K.
Baker adds that Hugs Café in McKinney, a non-profit café that employs adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is also selling sandwiches at the tournament.
"So it’s nice to see the local McKinney businesses incorporated in the Byron," she said.
'Good energy, good vibes, good people'
The tournament also drew residents from Frisco and Prosper. Craig and Brittani Robertson and Chris and Jasmine Banjo were able to visit the McKinney iteration of the tournament for the first time this year.
For Chris Banjo, it's all about the weather.
"I think anytime when you get outside just in this area in general, when the weather’s nice and it’s cool, good energy, good vibes, good people," he said.
Craig Robertson is well aware of what the tournament's location in Collin County could mean for the area as a whole.
"You’ve got a lot of people coming here, traveling here, spending money here, so all that usually is good for the city of McKinney, Collin County, Denton County for some that might be staying close," Robertson said, "but it’s just good for everyone to come out and really enjoy where we’re at and know that they don’t have to be in Dallas or another area, to really understand that it’s nice and beautiful here as well."
"I’m just enjoying it," Brittani Robertson added. "This is my first time ever coming to a golf event, so just to see the experience and just to take everything in is nice."
'Good for the community'
McKinney resident Edwin Reyes, right, is used to driving to Irving to attend the AT&T Byron Nelson. Now he gets to visit the tournament in his home city.
"It’s perfect," he said. "Because before we were going to the Four Seasons in Irving, but this one is much closer to our place."
"It’s really good," he later added. "Good for the community."
'We live in Collin County so we’re all for it'
Some who attended the AT&T Byron Nelson were seeing the tournament in person for the first time. Others are seasoned veterans.
Such is the case with McKinney resident Joe Hafertepe, who moved to the area in August from Chicago, and Plano resident Blake Bartnick.
"This is my first Byron Nelson tournament, and it’s awesome," Hafertepe said.
Meanwhile, Bartnick has been attending the tournament for roughly 15 years. The tournament's move to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney brought it a little closer to home.
"We live in Collin County so we’re all for it," Bartnick said.
Right in his own backyard
For Ron Simons, the tournament's move to McKinney brought the AT&T Byron Nelson incredibly close to home.
Simons lives in the neighborhood and is also a regular on the course as a member at TPC Craig Ranch.
"It was pretty neat kind of seeing everything go up, and then when you’re playing, you get to kind of see what the players do, so it’s kind of fun," he said. "There’s a lot going on. You know, they start in February, and it takes a lot to put this thing on. So they do a very good job."
