United Pacific Industries (UPI), an international firm that designs and manufactures automotive products for commercial trucks and classic cars, is opening a new location in the Core5 Logistics Center in McKinney, as an additional base of operations to meet robust growth and operational needs.

Dallas-based Citadel Partners, a corporate tenant real estate advisory firm, brokered the sale of the 279,180-square-foot facility at 3827 N. McDonald St. The design-build project for UPI sits on 16 acres off State Highway 5 between Wilmeth and Bloomdale roads.

