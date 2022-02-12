A baby squirrel recently found comfort in a city of McKinney employee’s glove as it was transported to a safe place.
According to a Friday social media post from the city, a McKinney resident recently called the city’s Animal Services department about a baby squirrel, estimated to be just one or two weeks old.
The squirrel was transported safely to a rescue and was kept warm in a city employee’s glove, the city stated.
