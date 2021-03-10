Now that the ground has been turned on venue construction for the 2021 iteration of the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament in McKinney, tournament officials said they’re relieved.
That relief comes in the wake of a 2020 tournament that didn’t get to see the light of day.
“It is a huge relief, and we’ve been planning for so many different contingencies,” said Jeff Walter, the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson chairman, “and now being able to zero in on delivering on our approved plan, it’s very invigorating, and it’s a relief, and we’re very, very excited.”
Construction on tournament venues, which kicked off on Monday, is just one of two milestones the tournament hit this month as the May event dates approach. On Tuesday, the announcement came out that the tournament would host a limited number of fans this year at the tournament’s location at TPC Craig Ranch.
Plans include having 10,000 patrons per day through the four-day event, and face masks will be required unless attendees are eating or drinking.
“We spent a lot of time with the city of McKinney, the fire, the police, the city staff, watching what the PGA was doing and kind of starting to approve at other places,” Walter said. “What we felt like we could do safely and comfortably and responsibly all kind of triangulated in around that number.”
In addition, tickets will be digital, and attendees will be health screened when entering the tournament.
“We worked with the city, and we worked with the health department, and we worked with the county to put this plan together to present to the (PGA) Tour,” Tournament Director Jon Drago said.
The plan was approved March 2, he said.
While the tournament has historically allowed complementary access for military, first responders and children under 15, Drago said, the implications of the pandemic put limits on what this year will allow. This year, preparations include setting aside complimentary tickets for military, first responders and healthcare workers.
More information about ticket allocation will likely come out around April 1, he said.
Drago, too, views the tournament’s current progress with a sigh of relief. It was March 17, 2020 when the previous iteration of the tournament was canceled at the Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Drago said.
“So really it’s a breath of fresh air for us to be back in the game, if you will, and to get started,” he said, “and the reception that we’ve had from everybody in McKinney and Collin County has just been off the charts, and we love working with all the people here at TPC Craig Ranch. So we feel like we’ve got great momentum right now.”
