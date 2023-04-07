MCKINNEY – While flying through the air after a hard tackle by Byron Nelson senior forward Tina Clark – a play that resulted in a red car issued to Clark – Marcus freshman Madi Patterson was more concerned about if she could get back in the game than the pain when she landed on the turf.
Peterson has been an integral part of the Marauders’ run to the District 6-6A title and a berth in the Region I-6A Tournament for the third consecutive season. And for as many chances as she and her Marcus teammates had to put the ball in the back of the net, the Marauders came up on the short end – especially after the Bobcats went down to 10 players in the 55th minute because of Clark’s red card.
But the message that Marcus head coach Erin Hebert had for her Marauders was to keep up the pressure.
All of the pressure paid off in the 94th minute.
Marcus was awarded a free kick. Senior Chloe Adams got to the ball but her shot was saved. However, Patterson pounced on the rebound for a goal, and the Lady Marauders held on for a 1-0 victory on Friday from McKinney ISD Stadium.
“It was crazy,” Patterson said. “I saw the ball come out. I knew that I had to kick it. The goalie was in the way, but I found a way.”
Patterson was relentless around the ball the entire game.
“She was overdue,” Hebert said. “I’m super proud of her for finding a way. We were getting a little frustrated with ourselves. We sat on them the whole half. You’ve got to give it to Byron Nelson. Defensively, they played extremely strong soccer this afternoon, but Madi really came through. She was pushing. She was a little nervous after getting that yellow card. She’s a fighter.”
Marcus (23-1-1) defeated Byron Nelson 4-0 (18-4-3) in the first game of the season way back on Dec. 29, but Hebert had a feeling that Friday’s rematch would be a closer affair. She was right.
The Bobcats had more of the opportunities early, and they even generated multiple chances on offense after being down a man in the second half and overtime. Sophomore Tano Uzezi-Itesa had two hard shots go just wide of the net not long after Clark was sent off.
Marcus had plenty of chances as well, especially from Patterson and senior Bella Campos. One strike by Patterson late in overtime was all that it took to break Byron Nelson.
“We knew that this game was going to be extremely competitive and extremely physical and aggressive,” Hebert said. “We played Byron Nelson our first game of the season up in that showcase in Southlake. We knew what to expect from them, but they got better and we got better.”
With the win, Marcus earned a rematch with Southlake Carroll (29-0) in the regional final at 10 a.m. Saturday at McKinney ISD Stadium. It’ll mark the third consecutive season that the Lady Marauders will play in the regional final, with the two previous times resulting in a loss.
“It feels awesome,” Hebert said. “I’m so proud of our girls for pulling through. They’ve overcome a lot adversity this season. You’ve got to give it to the girls. They’ve done all they can do and have got a big one tomorrow.”
Dragons use strong second half to oust Broncos
Defending Class 6A state champion Southlake Carroll isn’t used to playing from behind. But for McKinney Boyd, it provided the Lady Broncos with a chance to pull off a big upset.
Boyd put itself in a good position to do just that.
Junior Elaina Flores finished a cross to give Boyd the early lead. But, the Lady Dragons’ ability to possess the ball for extended periods of time wore out the Lady Broncos in the second half as Carroll rallied for a 3-1 victory, also on Friday.
“They’re ability to keep the ball is phenomenal,” said Elias Ramos, Boyd head coach. “They’re a very talented team. They had us there. They did a great job of keeping it, and you just have to tip your cap to a great team like that.”
Boyd came into the game already on its longest playoff run since 2011, and the Lady Broncos certainly had every intention of extending their magical season. And while Carroll carried the play in the first half, Boyd’s ability to win scramble situations near the net coupled with a few timely saves from sophomore goalkeeper Shelby Henderson kept the Dragons’ potent offense without a goal through 40 minutes.
Boyd, when given any chance to possess the ball, was unable to connect on a couple of passes through the game’s first 20 minutes. Flores delivered just a short time later, kicking the ball on the hop into the back of the net for a 1-0 Lady Broncos lead.
“We got on the break and we have a lot speed up top,” Ramos said. “She made a great run and just got on the end of it. It was a great finish.”
Carroll was playing the regional tournament without its two offensive stars, Kennedy Fuller and Zoe Matthews. Fuller and Matthews, who have combined for 77 goals, are in France playing for the U.S. under-16 national team.
But the Lady Dragons have plenty of offensive balance past Fuller and Matthew. Carroll’s depth showed in the second half.
A free kick by Carroll was directed off the bar on a header, but senior Maddie Khan finished off the rebound in the 49th minute. The Lady Dragons took the lead for good in the 57th minute with sophomore Hannah Jordan directing a header in the back of the net. Freshman Lexi Khan made it 3-1 Carroll in the 69th minute.
Boyd finished 19-6-3, knocking off Hebron, Highland Park and Prosper in the first three rounds of the playoffs.
“Just the chemistry,” Ramos said. “The bond that they have is special. It’s a special group of young ladies. I’m so proud of them.”
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.