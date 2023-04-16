Here are five things to mark on your calendar in and around McKinney for the week of April 16:
Arts in Bloom wraps up April 16
The final day of McKinney's Arts in Bloom fest will run from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 16.
Produced and sponsored by McKinney Main Street, Arts In Bloom takes place in Historic Downtown McKinney and features over 120 juried artists, and the Local Artist Village, all set up on the tree-lined streets surrounding the McKinney Performing Arts Center.
The event includes sights and sounds as fine artists, performance artists, musicians, Texas wineries and food vendors take part in the three-day celebration. There’s also a hands-on interactive area for children, the Kids Creation Station, where young Picassos can learn about art processes and create their own masterpieces.
More information is at mckinneytexas.org/687/Arts-in-Bloom.
Ballet in the park
Texas Youth Ballet will host a ballet in the park event from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at Bonnie Wenk Park (2996 Virginia Parkway).
The event is free and will include lawn seating.
The ballet will perform pieces from both classic and original works.
Earth Day Kite Fly (all ages)
McKinney will host an Earth Day kite fly at John and Judy Gay Library (6861 Eldorado Parkway) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
"Celebrate Earth Day and National Fly a Kite Day with crafts, kite flying and activities while connecting with local environmental organizations," the event page states.
The event is free.
Heard Museum native plant sale
The Heard Museum in McKinney (1 Nature Place) will host a spring native plant sale from Friday-Sunday, April 21-23.
"For over 30 years, veteran and novice gardeners alike have anticipated this rare opportunity to purchase some of the best plants for North Central Texas gardens and obtain many rare plants," the event page states. "The Heard’s plant sale will also feature a selection of native milkweed plants."
A pre-sale for Heard Museum members is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. April 21. Sales open to the public will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22 and 1-5 p.m. April 23.
More information is at heardmuseum.org/plant-sale.
Shania Twang tribute concert
Hub 121 (7570 TX-121 S) will host a Shania Twang tribute concert from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
Attendees can bring chairs and blankets for the free outdoor concert. No outside food or drinks are allowed. Food options are available at nearby restaurants.
More information is at facebook.com/events/587128183201913.
