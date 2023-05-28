Here are five things to mark on your calendar in and around McKinney for the week of May 28:
Ballet in the park
Texas Youth Ballet will host a ballet in the park event from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, May 28 at Bonnie Wenk Park (2996 Virginia Parkway).
The event is free and will include lawn seating.
The ballet will perform pieces from both classic and original works.
Free concert at Hub 121
Hub 121 will host a free concert featuring Dunn & Brooks, the Brooks and Dunn Tribute Band, from 7-9 p.m. May 28.
Hub 121 is located at Alma Road and State Highway 121.
Outside food or drinks are not allowed. More information is at hub121.com.
Open Mic Night at The Comedy Arena
The Comedy Arena (305 East Virginia St. Suite 104) hosts open mic nights on Mondays.
Visitors can come see local comics flesh out new material and jokes. Comics who want to go onstage should show up at around 7:30 p.m. to sign up and get on the list where they can deliver 5-7 minutes of material. The open mic kicks off at around 8 p.m.
2nd Annual MillHouse MuralFest
The second annual MillHouse MuralFest at the historic McKinney Cotton Mill (610 Elm St.) is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4.
The event is open to the public with free admission. Food, drink and kids creation station tickets will be available for purchase on site at the event. VIP tickets are also available which include admission to the pre-event artists reception on Friday, June 2, a commemorative glass, 20 tickets to be used for food and margaritas, a festival t-shirt and designated VIP seating inside TUPPS Brewery close to the music stage.
The event features the live creation of murals on the historic Cotton Mill.
The 27th Texas Music Revolution will take place in Historic Downtown McKinney Friday and Saturday, June 2-3.
The event will feature over 75 bands on over 15 stages. Friday performers include Charlie Robison, Kevin Fowler, Chris Knight, John Baumann and more. Saturday performers include Shane Smith & the Saints, Adam Hood, Micky & the Motorcars and more.
