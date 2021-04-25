Jason Hernandez remembers the Mexican Cemetery in McKinney being fenced off from the rest of the Pecan Grove Cemetery when he was a kid.
At that point, the cemetery served as a sort of dumping area where people would throw trash, he said.
“My parents would bring us up here, we’d come, we were little kids, we’d rake, we’d cut stuff and get poison ivy, get stung by bees and everything because nobody ever cleaned this area,” he said. “It was just abandoned.”
Roughly 18 months ago, Hernandez said, he returned to visit what is commonly called the Mexican Cemetery. He hadn’t been there for a while, and he found that it hadn’t been maintained – trees were falling down, and everything was overgrown. It wasn’t even safe to walk through, he said.
“I was just like ‘Man, nobody cared about these people when they were living, and nobody cared about them when they were dead,’” Hernandez said. “And it hurt my feelings. I felt really bad. I got teary eyed because, you know, I’ve got family buried out here, too.”
Something had to be done, Hernandez decided. And he would be the one to do it.
He started reaching out to people with the city and drafting a list of what exactly he wanted to do. First off, he wanted to make it safe for people to walk through and visit their loved ones. Included in his goals is raising awareness about the history of the people buried there and what they did for McKinney.
In addition to finding missing graves, Hernandez said Connie Moore Hollis has served as a genealogist, finding records related to those identified as buried in the cemetery. Death certificates and other documents indicate that almost all of the people buried there either migrated from Mexico or South Texas. Records also give a clue to the role that those buried in the cemetery played in local history.
“Their death certificates say they were ranchers, farmers, railroad workers, construction workers,” Hernandez said. “They helped build McKinney and Collin County. And they’re not famous people. They don’t have their names on buildings and on streets, but McKinney is what it is today because of these individuals.”
Hernandez doesn’t want their stories to be forgotten. He envisions having a website that documents who is buried there and what their story is. When the genealogist involved in the effort finds out which family a buried person is connected to, Hernandez said he tries to track them down and get pictures and a story of the person buried. He also envisions using the cemetery as a center for events like Cinco de Mayo and Day of the Dead.
He has also been working with Sanchez Charities toward getting a memorial statue put in the cemetery to honor those buried there.
In addition, volunteers have worked to clear the area, and the fence that once stood there has since been removed. Overgrown graves have been cleared, missing markers have been discovered.
Many of the graves don’t have markers or only have metal markers rather than headstones, but over time, permanent markers have been added. Volunteer-provided mosaic cross headstones have been erected as one way to keep graves from getting lost. The handmade donations come as a way to maintain the character of the cemetery, which does include handmade crosses from years ago, Hernandez said.
“We want to do what they would have done in their time,” he said.
The cemetery also now features statues that serve as markers, sponsored by members of the community, and both family members and community members bring flowers to the graves.
For Hernandez, the goal is to tell the story of those who are buried there before it’s all lost. He hopes that the Mexican Cemetery, neighboring Ross Cemetery, a historic Black cemetery, and Pecan Grove Cemetery can all be featured in local tours and be used as a way to educate the community.
“I mean, when you think about a city being built off blood, sweat and tears, this is the truest form as it can get,” he said. “This whole cemetery, whether they’re white, Black, from Ross Cemetery, or brown from the Mexican Cemetery, the people who built this city are here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.