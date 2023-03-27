Davina Gazo Stampfel's first role with the McKinney Repertory Theater was a small part in "A Christmas Carol." Today, she serves as MRT's executive director.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am Davina Gazo Stampfel, the executive director of McKinney Repertory Theatre (MRT), wife to my wonderful husband, Daniel, and mother to our adorable two-year-old son. I moved to McKinney in 2019 after living in New York City for over 15 years.
What brought you to McKinney?
We were looking to get out of NYC, and my husband had the opportunity to move to the Dallas area. We looked at quite a few Dallas neighborhoods, but they didn’t seem to fit. While living in NYC, I produced a micro-documentary on a couple from McKinney and decided to reconnect with them while visiting Texas and looking at potential neighborhoods. We had dinner in historic downtown McKinney with them, and we just fell in love with the area. The next day, we saw a historic house that we loved, put in an offer, and we ended up making the move a year earlier than we had originally planned.
How did you get involved with McKinney Repertory Theatre?
When I moved to McKinney, one of the things that was really important to me was being involved in the community and being active in the arts. I grew up participating in community theatre and loved the sense of family and friendship that it provided, so I immediately looked up community theatres. After seeing their July 2019 show, “The Man in the Locket.” I decided to go to auditions for their show, “A Christmas Carol.” I was cast as a small part and just loved how welcoming and uplifting everyone was. I was instantly hooked and became a member. I also saw that there was a need for someone to do their social media and started volunteering to help out with it and just continued from there.
What is your earliest theatre-related memory?
My earliest theatre memory is playing the role of Mary in my preschool Christmas pageant. My first theatre-going memory is seeing the musical production of “Barnum” on stage as a kid. My parents took me to shows whenever they could which was such a fantastic learning experience and left a lasting impression.
What has been your favorite moment with MRT?
It’s so hard to pick just one! One of my favorite moments has been seeing MRT’s audience return to the theatre post-Covid. Most theatres had a rough time immediately after Covid, and it’s been wonderful to have both old and new audience members attend our shows again thanks in part to a generous grant from the McKinney Community Development Corporation. The other has been launching MRT’s 20th Anniversary collaboration with McKinney Creative Community. In honor of our 20th Anniversary, we are very excited to be partnering with them to find a local artist to collaborate with on the artwork for our 20th anniversary season show posters. I think this collaboration really highlights the variety of artists and creative minds that call McKinney home and the importance of having a thriving community theatre in our town.
What MRT production are you most excited about this season?
I’m most excited about MRT’s production of Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express.” I am currently trying to launch a free student ticket program for this show and am looking for a sponsor to help us with that. Agatha Christie is the queen of detective fiction and is a must-read for many students. Seeing a live production of a classic mystery like this one helps students develop empathy and attention to detail and introduces students to an unfamiliar time in history and social events. Exposure to theatre has been shown to raise school performance but also encourages creativity, patience, collaboration, morals, imagination and more complex levels of communication.
What is a normal day like for you?
No days are normal for me! I work part-time for MRT, freelance as a video producer/content marketing specialist, and I’m also a stay-at-home mom to a very high-energy 2-year-old boy, so you never know what the day may bring.
Where in McKinney is your favorite place to spend time and why?
I am a huge history buff, so I love the historic downtown with its old architecture. I’m passionate about historic preservation and supporting small businesses, so I spend most of my time downtown walking around the historic homes and buildings. I also love visiting all of the unique, small, locally-owned businesses and restaurants that are in the downtown area.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love to spend time with my family. We love to go to the Farmer’s Market at Chestnut Square, parks, playgrounds, as well as explore other local cultural institutions such as the Dallas Arboretum, Heard, Dallas Zoo or Dallas Museum of Art. I also love to travel. We try to take day trips, go antiquing and explore whenever we can, as well as travel afar.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
“I’m By Your Side,” by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I’m an early bird these days. After a busy day, I’m asleep by 10 p.m.
What do you want your legacy to be?
At the end of the day, I hope my son is proud of the work I am doing to contribute to McKinney, its many art scenes, and to better our community. I also hope that I inspire more people in McKinney to volunteer, audition or support our community theatre. To find out more about MRT, volunteer, or audition, please visit: mckinneyrep.org
