Here are five things to mark on your calendar for this week in and around McKinney:
Go on a free public art tour
Visit McKinney is hosting public art tours on Feb. 27, March 7 and March 29 from 11 a.m. to noon. The tours are free and start at the visitor center at 200 W Virginia St.
"During these walks, you will visit the downtown murals and other pieces of public art as the tour guides, local artists all, tell attendees more about the artists and the story behind the art," the event page states.
Second Saturday bird walks
Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary is hosting a Second Saturday Bird Walk from 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11.
"These bird walks are intended to help beginning and intermediate birders with bird spotting and identification techniques," the event page states. "There are also plenty of opportunities provided for participants to ask questions from experienced birders."
Reservations are not required. The program is included in general admission and is free for Heard Museum members.
The address is 1 Nature Place in McKinney.
MRT presents 'The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society Murder Mystery'
McKinney Repertory Theatre will present this comedy Feb. 24, Feb. 25, March 3 and March 4. The show is the theatre's first of 2023.
Tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for seniors and $17 for children/students age 4-18. Group tickets are available by calling the MPAC ticket office at (214) 544-4630.
