After not making the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history, the Boyd volleyball team is on a mission to end its mini-postseason drought.
With their 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-8) sweep over Plano East on Tuesday, Boyd won its fourth district game in a row, swept the season series with the Lady Panthers and extended the program’s streak of winning 20 games or more to 10 consecutive seasons. More importantly, Boyd improved to 5-2 in District 9-6A action and now finds itself three wins away from accomplishing its team goal of ending their playoff drought.
“Right now, our focus is on one game at a time after doing well in the first round of district. We want to finish and capitalize on things in the second round and focus on getting better every time we touch the floor,” said J.J. Castillo, Boyd head coach. “I love where the team is at right now and where we are going and big props to our seniors for setting standards for the whole team to follow daily. In the big picture, our girls are focused and hungry and are pushing to get better to not only get to the playoffs but make a mark.”
Besides ending their dreaded playoff drought, this year’s version of the Lady Broncos would be in position to win Boyd’s first playoff game since 2015 when they beat Arlington Lamar in the regional semifinals. But first thing’s first: Boyd must put together a strong second round of district and reverse what happened last season when the team was in the same position and collapsed in the second round of 9-6A action.
The slump led to the Lady Broncos losing a play-in game to Plano Senior and on the outside looking into the playoffs.
If star senior libero Darian Markham, who is leading the area in digs, has her way, Boyd will continue building on its positive foundation and her career will end with being a captain for the team that got the Lady Broncos back on track.
“We are all focused and training hard all day every day, and for the full four hours of practice and during the game, we come out and play hard,” Markham said. “It would be a very big deal to go to the playoffs and I know personally I’d be very excited because my class watched them go to the playoffs as freshmen and then not make it for two seasons. This season, we are very confident, hungry and focused on what needs to be done.”
Since blowing a 2-0 set lead over Prosper, Boyd has found a way to consistently come up big on major swing points in close matches, which has been the catalyst to its four-game winning streak. Now, with momentum on their side, the postseason-starved Lady Broncos are focused on maintaining winning habits, which they hope leads to them making their own mark in program history.
“We may not be the biggest, but we have each other’s back and can play with any team in this district, which gives us confidence,” said Morgan Milstead, Boyd junior setter. “As long as we keep improving overall and working on our communication skills, I know we will accomplish our goal and go to the playoffs. The thought of accomplishing our playoff goal would be fantastic.”
