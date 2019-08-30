Behind a dominant defense and explosive offense, Boyd beat Garland Naaman Forest 45-7 at MISD to get the Joe McBride Era started off on the right foot.
The 38-point blowout victory is the Broncos first season opening win since 2015 when they beat Mesquite Horn 41-38 and their biggest margin of victory since beating Plano West by 31 last season. Boyd exploded in the second quarter by scoring 21 of their unanswered 24 points in the final 3:31 of the quarter, to
grab a 31-7 lead at halftime which allowed them to put things on cruise control in the second half.
Despite the win, the Broncos must clean things up offensively after serval sloppy mistakes.
“It feels great to get the win because there is a lot of hard work going on, but obviously we got to cleanup a lot of stuff, but every team in the state will be saying that after the first game,” McBride said. “I’m really happy for the kids and the community and I was blown away by the pep rally today as you would have thought we were about to play in the state championship game. This is just one step as we got a long way to go and will be facing a great team next week.”
It was a new face in a new place who got the Broncos off and rolling, as senior defensive back Jake Fex jumped a Naaman pass and took it to the house from 77-yards out to get Boyd started off on the right foot. Fex big play puts his name in the Boyd football history books as his interception return is the longest for a score in Boyd history.
With Fex as the tone setter, Boyd’s defense put on a season opening showstopping performance by getting three picks and three fumble recoveries on the night to produce six big turnovers. The “Fex Show” would continue in the second quarter as Fex would make three Naaman defenders miss while playing offense on his way to scoring from 52-yards out off a bubble scree to give Boyd a 17-7 lead.
On the night Fex finished with 10 tackles to go along with his interception and two touchdowns. Not a bad debut for the play making senior who was playing in his first game in a Boyd jersey due to entering the program this spring because of the hiring of his talented father Steve Fex, Boyd’s new defensive coordinator this season.
“On the interception it was a really good call by coach as I just rolled right down into it and he threw it at me and I just had to grab it,” Fex said. “Our defense prides itself on being hardnosed, getting afterward it and getting turnovers and that’s what we did today.
Jake wasn’t the only Fex to have a big game, as his younger brother Jimmy a sophomore linebacker for the Broncos racked up 10 plus tackles while collecting two interceptions and a fumble recovery. On offense despite make multiple self-inflicted mistakes and turning over the ball a eye popping three times, Boyd was able to put together some shining moments.
The biggest star on offense for the Broncos on the night was senior speedster Kareem Coleman who hauled in a 65-yard pass for a score from senior Jack Hagan in the second quarter and 60-yard TD pass from sophomore starting quarterback Carter Whitefield in the third quarter. Both explosive plays gave everyone a glimpse of what to expect from Boyd’s offense when it’s clicking.
“We just began to click in the second quarter as guys got going, started trusting our quarterback and getting open,” Coleman said. “We got to correct our mistake, get better and be ready for whoever is next.
Boyd returns to the field next Friday when they host Flower Mound Marcus at 7:00 p.m. at McKinney ISD stadium.
