Since Boyd opened in 2006, the school has produced playoff teams all across the board but not as consistently or as in soccer.
This season was trending to be no different, as both the Boyd boys and girls teams were in prime position to make the playoffs and extend their respective postseason streaks before their seasons where suddenly cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Had both teams made the playoffs, they would have reached the postseason for the 13th time each, only having missed the playoffs once in their history.
On the boys side, despite winning four games and tying two others after being upset by Plano East in their district opener, the Broncos needed to win at least one game against Plano Senior and crosstown rival McKinney in the final week to secure their playoff spot. Although they weren’t playing their best ball, Boyd boys head coach Colby Peek was confident his Broncos’ penchant for winning big games when needed would have carried over to the playoffs.
“Obviously, our goal is to win the district title, but even though we weren’t in position for that it was good being in good position to make the playoffs because in a district as tough as ours is, getting in is the key because anyone can make a playoff run,” Peek said. “Getting into the playoffs is a huge accomplishment, especially in our district where we’ve had fourth-place teams almost win state titles. I’m definitely excited by what we have returning next season, as our team was constantly growing and getting better and that would have shown down the stretch of our playoff push.”
Despite sporting an 0-3-1 record in their final four games, the Lady Broncos were in third place when things shut down and simply needed wins or ties over Plano and McKinney in the final week of the season to reach the playoffs. Odds were in Boyd’s corner as the Lady Broncos had beaten Plano and McKinney 3-1 and 2-0, respectively, in the first round of district.
But like so many soccer programs across the state, Boyd girls head coach Meagan Wilson and her talented team are stuck with dealing with the reality of not being able to finish what they started.
“It was disappointing for sure, as you are building for something all season long and to get to the end of it and have everything pressed on pause, that’s beyond your control and it’s tough, but in the big picture there’s much more important stuff going on in our world right now,” Wilson said. “My heart goes out to our seniors. We had 10 seniors who each worked really hard to get into playoff position and make that final push. So, for things to end like this definitely stings for them and our entire program, as everyone worked towards making the playoffs.”
