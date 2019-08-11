If Boyd head volleyball coach J.J Castillo could script the way she wanted her Lady Broncos’ season opener to go, it would have looked similar to the way the program’s win over Bishop Lynch went down.
After smashing the Lady Friars in the first set by winning wire-to-wire, 25-13, Bishop Lynch made some adjustments and went back and forth with the Lady Broncos in the second set. With the set tied at 22, Boyd got a big block from junior Isabell Bose and a monster kill by fellow junior Avery Calame, which paved the way for the Lady Broncos to take the second set, 25-23.
Despite it being the Lady Broncos’ season opener, Boyd’s ability to consistently come up big on big points and stay composed as a unit regardless of the situation is what the doctor ordered for Castillo.
“I thought the girls did great a job, overall, and their mentality was great because, when the game was on the line and the pressure was high, we did a great job of staying together,” Castillo said. “This definitely sets the right tone for the season, because winning is just like losing. It can become a habit, and this win just adds to our confidence and pushes us in the right direction.”
The Lady Broncos continued building off of their momentum in the third set, as they staved off a match point to grab a 26-24 set victory and sweep Bishop Lynch (25-13, 25-23, 26-24). Though it’s only the preseason, beating a team that went to the TAPPS final four last season is a very big step in the right direction for the Lady Broncos, who come into the 2019 campaign looking to end a two-year playoff drought. It’s the longest in program history, and the roster consists of a lot of new faces in new places. Despite things being new for this year’s version of the Lady Broncos, they are on a mission to get back to the standard of their program this fall.
“Winning this way was big, because it reinforces the positive energy we have established because we came up big in all the intense moments, which wasn’t always the case last season,” said Darian Markham, Boyd senior libero. “I’m very proud of our younger girls coming up big, because we are going to need them and everyone to play well to get to where we want to go this season.”
After graduating a talented group of eight seniors last season, Boyd is reloading this season with a very athletic and focused group. Though it’s only played its home opener together, this new cast of Lady Broncos has the ability to set a new norm for a program that has been on the outside looking in at the postseason on the final night of the regular season the last two seasons.
“When we made our goals this year, we promised ourselves that we would handle pressure better and not get too hard on ourselves when we make mistakes, and that helped a lot tonight,” said P.J. Marano, Boyd senior. “Our primary players have been playing together since freshman year and, because most of our team has been waiting for their shot to play, you will see a very hungry bunch this season. A win like that is just the beginning, because we are focused and committed to going on a long playoff run this program is known for this season.”
