After getting moved back a day due to inclement weather on Tuesday, the McKinney Boyd boys and girls’ soccer teams got big shutout victories over their crosstown rivals from McKinney, 1-0 and 2-0, respectively, Wednesday night at McKinney ISD Stadium.
With the wins, both Boyd soccer squads end the first round of district on a high note and put themselves in prime playoff position.
For the Broncos, the win was vital, recovering from a 3-0 shutout loss to Plano East in their district opener and ending the first leg of district play in first place and in position to win the program’s eighth district title in 10 seasons.
Despite the excitement that accompanies a team that has beaten its crosstown rival eight out of its last nine matches, Boyd knows it is a long way away from reaching the goals set before the season.
“It was huge to get three points and a shutout against those guys because they are a good team who is very well coached and tough to beat any time we have to play them,” Colby Peek, Boyd boys head coach. “Our goal is the district title and these kids have been around that and some of them have been on those teams that have won titles and that’s the standard for the program. At the end of the day, we are focused on a game at a time and our next opponent Plano East and living up to our motto of getting three points.”
After getting out-played by a spirited McKinney squad through the first 40 minutes, Boyd found its footing in the second half as sophomore sensation Spencer Sarkissian outran two McKinney defenders before beating the Lions’ goalie in a one-on-on situation in the 52nd minute for a quick goal off a Boyd free kick. The Broncos kept McKinney on its heels the rest of the night and even almost scored a goal in the final seconds of the game, which would have helped their goal differential status.
“The ball just kind of fell to me and I was able to outrun the defender and tipped it past the keeper by beating him bottom corner,” Sarkissian said. “That’s my job as a forward and sometimes it’s extremely hard but as a team we usually find a way to get the job done. We started district rough against Plano East, but it feels great to bounce back and end the first round playing good soccer.”
On the girls’ side of the pitch, Boyd got big goals from junior Olivia Witte in the 23rd minute and a game-sealing goal by junior Kat Tijerina in the 62nd minute to beat a scrappy McKinney club and finish the first half of district near the top of the standings. Tijerina’s goal highlights how the Lady Broncos look when at their best as she found the net off a beautiful setup by junior Morgan Westbury, who, along with a host of other Lady Broncos, outworked a group of Lionettes to set up the game’s final goal.
With the win, Boyd’s girls have now beaten McKinney six consecutive times and are in position to reach the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.
“That was huge. We always are going for the win, but to get those three points heading into the second round of district gives us the positive momentum we need going forward,” said Meagan Wilson, Boyd girls head coach. “Anytime you can beat your crosstown rival is huge, especially in this stadium, and the fact a lot of these girls are friends off the field makes things a little bigger. Now we can get a little break and focus on the second round, but I’m very proud we found a way to get to 12 points.”
