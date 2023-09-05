2023 Byron Nelson Golf Sunday_62.jpg

The PGA TOUR, the Salesmanship Club of Dallas and global lifestyle company CJ Group today announced a long-term agreement for the CJ Group to become the new title sponsor of the PGA TOUR’s long-standing Dallas-area event – renamed THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson returns to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney this year April 29 through May 5 as part of the FedExCup Regular Season, with 500 FedExCup points awarded to the champion.


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments