On Sunday, the McKinney Fire Department responded to a fire alarm call at the Motel 6 located at 2125 W. White Avenue.
Units arrived to find two fire sprinklers contained the fire to room 215.
MFD evacuated the residents from the structure and power was shut off to the entire building.
Fire investigators say a candle was left burning on the side of the bathtub. The fire caused significant damage to the bathroom area. There was water damage to multiple rooms.
35 people were displaced. Some were moved to other hotels and some accepted help from the Red Cross.
Here are some candle safety tips from the National Fire Protection Association:
- Blow out all candles when you leave the room or go to bed.
- Keep candles at least one foot away from anything that can burn.
- Use candle holders that won’t tip over easily.
- Put out a candle before burns down close to the holder or container.
- Never leave a child alone in a room with a burning candle.
“We urge people not to use candles at all. In an emergency, have flashlights ready,” said Merit Ossian, public information officer and education coordinator. “Think about using flameless candles in your home. They look and smell like real candles without the fire danger!”
