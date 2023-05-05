 Skip to main content
Celebrating 175 Years! First Christian Church celebrates milestone birthday as McKinney’s oldest church

On Sunday, Reverend Shaun Wallace, who spent several years as the youth minister for the congregation, preached at both the contemporary and traditional services. Between the services, an all-congregation photo was taken.

First Christian Church of McKinney celebrated its 175th birthday on April 29-30.

This congregation is part of the Disciples of Christ denomination and is the oldest church in McKinney. The church gathered together Saturday, April 29, for a fellowship meal, video and slideshow presentation, and homily by the senior minister.

