Celebrating 175 Years! First Christian Church celebrates milestone birthday as McKinney’s oldest church

First Christian Church of McKinney celebrated its 175th birthday on April 29-30.
This congregation is part of the Disciples of Christ denomination and is the oldest church in McKinney. The church gathered together Saturday, April 29, for a fellowship meal, video and slideshow presentation, and homily by the senior minister.
Displays of the church's history, including the various ministries throughout the years, were available for people to enjoy. On Sunday, Reverend Shaun Wallace, who spent several years as the youth minister for the congregation, preached at both the contemporary and traditional services. Between the services, an all-congregation photo was taken.
Reverend Peter Mitchell is the current senior minister and Reverend Katherine Wright is the family life minister of First Christian Church.
“We felt it was important to celebrate this occasion for a few reasons,” Mitchell said. “We are a couple of weeks the same age as the City of McKinney. There are not a lot of churches that are that old, and certainly not a lot of churches that have maintained the vibrancy and vitality that our church has. The fact that we are able to continue to serve this community in 2023 is reason to celebrate. It is also important to celebrate that we hold a unique place in the character and history of the city, not only from a historical standpoint, but also from a cultural and theological standpoint. We offer a theological and spiritual hospitality that is unique to our congregation and our denominational tradition. We celebrate that we welcome folks from whatever position and station in life they come from, and part of our celebration is continuing to welcome everyone into our church.”
First Christian Church began on April 1, 1848 when approximately 20 people gathered at the home of Nancy and Joseph Bryson Wilmeth. Part of this gathering was declaring the intention to begin the church in McKinney in the new county seat. They met at the present site of the courthouse square and formally organized the First Christian Church. The congregation met in various buildings for 10 years until the first church building was completed. As is customary with the denomination, especially during this time period, lay preachers conducted services until the first full time minister Reverend R.C. Horn was hired in 1872.
“There are people in our congregation that can trace their lineage back to the early days of this church,” Mitchell said. “Really, though, you can see people who have joined this church throughout history. Several families joined in the 1990s when the city began to really grow. It is like rings on a tree, there is evidence of how the congregation has changed throughout the years. We have people here who are related to Reverend Horn, yes, but there are also people who have just moved to the area and have recently joined.”
There are several ministries both inside and outside of the church. First Christian Church is one of the founding congregations for the Southwest Good Samaritan Ministries.
“The youth go there each year, usually around spring break, and we have been supporting them since 1985," Wright said. “We have Crossing Point Christian School on our campus. We have fun things going on here often, from Vacation Bible School, to waterslides, to Easter Extravaganza, to Trunk or Treat.
“A priority of ours is to host large, fun events where the expectation is casual, hanging out,” Mitchell continued. “Coming to the parking lot and enjoying these events is a first step for people who have not been in a church, or have not been in a church for a long time. I know that it is difficult for some people to come back to a church so we want to provide safe, fun ways for people to be engaged with this congregation. Church does not just happen inside this building.”
First Christian Church offers two worship services weekly, with a contemporary service at 9 a.m., Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. and traditional service at 11 a.m. Both services are streamed online. Information about worship services, Crossing Point Christian School, and ministries can be found on the church website at fccmckinney.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.