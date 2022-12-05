DSC02000E_teddybeartree_TOT2022web.png

This holiday season you can see some of the most dressed up trees in all of North Texas featured in professionally decorated model homes in one of McKinney’s most unique communities.

The annual Tour of Trees is back again at Trinity Falls, a 2,000-acre community in McKinney. The event is free and runs through Dec. 18. The event is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from noon-5 p.m. on Sundays.

