This holiday season you can see some of the most dressed up trees in all of North Texas featured in professionally decorated model homes in one of McKinney’s most unique communities.
The annual Tour of Trees is back again at Trinity Falls, a 2,000-acre community in McKinney. The event is free and runs through Dec. 18. The event is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from noon-5 p.m. on Sundays.
The tour starts at their Drees model home located at 909 Lost Woods Way, McKinney.
You’ll find decorated Christmas trees in 10 of their 17 professionally decorated model homes that feature award-winning builders offering a selection of floor plans, design finishes, and options. You’ll find one- and two-story designs, townhomes, and a community for 55-plus active adults.
Homes are priced from the mid $300,000s to the $900,000s.
Christmas tree stylist Antoinette Boston with A.B.’s Holiday Décor, designed this year’s trees. Her creative work has been featured in the homes of Grammy award-winner Kirk Franklin, former Dallas Maverick and NBA champion Jason Terry, NFL champion Aqib Talib, and celebrity stylist J. Bolin.
“We know that people like to purchase homes in January and February, so this event is an opportunity to see wonderful trees featured in some of our most beautiful model homes,” said C'Ella Clayton, Director of Marketing at Johnson Development Corp. “We want to inspire people with festive and creative trees featuring some of our favorite themes.”
Last year, some of those themes included the Dallas Cowboys, Santa’s Elf and the Nutcracker. This year, you’ll find themes around the Texas Rangers, Harry Potter and some fan favorites from last year, Clayton said.
“The event is a great way for people to look at model homes and see how a tree would look in their home,” she said. “You can’t imagine the detail that goes into the design, you really have to come out and see it twice as you may very well miss some things the first time around.”
Premier Christmas, which offers commercial Christmas lighting and décor products, provided installation.
Clayton said the event has grown from 600 attendees the first year to 3,700 last year.
“We’re hoping to double that this year,” she said. “It’s such a fun event to go to and then make a day of it by going to downtown McKinney for more holiday events and shopping.”
Attendees will get a map once they arrive that will guide them through the model homes and the trees they will find at each location.
Clayton said trees are selected specifically for certain models.
“We take into consideration the colors and layout for each model,” she said. “We want the vibe of the tree to go with the aesthetics of the models.”
Attendees this year love the Harry Potter Tree because of the unique ornaments that were featured for that tree, Clayton said. The Nutcracker tree has also been a fan favorite as well as the Peacock tree.
“Some thought there were feathers on the tree but the closerlook reveals actual peacocks,” Clayton said.
Clayton said the reaction to the beautiful trees is impressive.
“You can hear people saying ‘I need this in my house,’” Clayton said. “There is a lot of oohing and ahhing going on about how creative the designs are, people wondering how she (the designer) came up with the ideas.”
Clayton said attendees will be blown away with the creative trees but also what’s happening at Trinity Falls.
“Trinity Falls has really grown and the community is going strong,” she said. “We’ll soon be opening our amenity center this year as well as a new elementary school is set to open fall 2023.”
