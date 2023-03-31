Work is moving forward on McKinney’s new municipal complex.
The city broke ground on the future municipal complex in October that will house the new McKinney City Hall. The 200,000-square-foot facility will be located off of Virginia Street, east of State Highway 5. The facility is funded in large part by a $50 million bond proposition that voters passed in 2019.
As of March 30, McKinney Assistant City Manager Barry Shelton said most of two large parking lots have been paved, and the second of four sections of foundation is in the process of being paved. In addition, work is slated to begin soon on pouring an extension of Main Street that will wrap around the east side of the building, as well as on fire lanes that will be on the north side of the building. After that, he said, the building is expected to go vertical.
The city is looking ahead to substantial completion of the municipal complex by around October 2024, with city staff moving into the building around January 2025.
The new project is slated to house most city departments under one roof. Currently, many city offices are spread between multiple different sites in the downtown McKinney area.
“You’re bringing all of our development team under one roof, all of our administration team and HR, IT, code enforcement, under one roof, which is going to be far more convenient and accessible for the citizens, but it’s also going to provide for a much more efficient workforce,” Shelton said.
Currently, the city uses about nine buildings downtown as office space, Shelton said. The city rents some of that space from property owners, but it also owns some property downtown including the current city hall (an old bank building built in the 1950s) and the development services building (which was built in the 1960s). The city also owns parking lot space and other property downtown.
“The idea is once we’re out of these buildings, finding a development partner who will do the best project for downtown,” Shelton said, later adding, “we don’t have an opinion necessarily on the independent use, but we’re going to look at all the proposals and figure out what would be best.”
The new city hall is also designed to be a community asset that will include conference and meeting space open to the public, as well as a plaza that is wrapped by the building itself.
“In this city hall, we built several publicly accessible conference rooms and meeting rooms that the public can use, and we’ve also built the building around a plaza that we intend to make kind of a public gathering space where we might have festivals, we might have some events to bring people out and use that space,” Shelton said. “So it’s more than just an office building.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
