Footage shared by the city of McKinney from March 16 shows progress on construction of the city's future municipal complex. 

Work is moving forward on McKinney’s new municipal complex. 

The city broke ground on the future municipal complex in October that will house the new McKinney City Hall. The 200,000-square-foot facility will be located off of Virginia Street, east of State Highway 5. The facility is funded in large part by a $50 million bond proposition that voters passed in 2019. 

