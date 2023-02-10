D121_1.jpg

The McKinney Chamber of Commerce, McKinney Economic Development Corporation and McKinney Community Development Corporation have moved offices to the same building in the District 121 development, signaling a "synergy" between the three entities for business development. 

McKinney’s economic development activity has a new home.

After making an announcement in December, the McKinney Chamber of Commerce, McKinney Community Development Corporation (MCDC) and McKinney Economic Development Corporation (EDC) have officially moved to a connected office space in the Kaizen Building at District 121.

D121_2.jpg

The McKinney Chamber, EDC and CDC hosted an open house on Thursday, Feb. 9, to showcase their new office space in the Kaizen Building at District 121.  
D121_3.jpg
D121_4.jpg

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments