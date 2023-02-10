The McKinney Chamber of Commerce, McKinney Economic Development Corporation and McKinney Community Development Corporation have moved offices to the same building in the District 121 development, signaling a "synergy" between the three entities for business development.
McKinney’s economic development activity has a new home.
After making an announcement in December, the McKinney Chamber of Commerce, McKinney Community Development Corporation (MCDC) and McKinney Economic Development Corporation (EDC) have officially moved to a connected office space in the Kaizen Building at District 121.
The relocation, which highlights a partnership between the three entities, was celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 9 with an open house event.
“It is a great collaboration space for the chamber, EDC and MCDC,” said Angela Richardson Woods, chairwoman of the MCDC. “We are super excited, because when we all come together and collaborate, it just allows additional partnerships and synergies for the entire city. So I think it is a great opportunity that we have. And it also sets the tone for other entities in the community to be able to create those synergies and partnerships.”
It’s a synergy that will be centralized in McKinney’s first-of-its-kind Class A multi-tenant office building — an eight-story, 200,000-square-foot structure.
“We really want to project that this is a new move, a step forward for the community,” said Peter Tokar, president and CEO of the McKinney EDC. “We’re ready to be a more executive community for businesses to locate here, for headquarters to come here, to be a really professional environment.”
Tokar said in the past, McKinney had been known as a residential community while work was conducted in other business districts.
“And this kind of resets that narrative so that we are truly a business destination as well as a residential destination,” he said.
For Lisa Hermes, president and CEO of the McKinney Chamber of Commerce, Thursday’s event served two purposes.
“First of all we want to just say, ‘Look at what McKinney has — this beautiful class A office space,’” Hermes said. “And there is room to be our neighbors. There’s plenty of space here if anybody’s looking for a new office facility.”
However, the event was also about celebrating the new partnership between the chamber, MCDC and EDC, providing a one-stop shop for supporting businesses.
“We are just beyond thrilled to be here,” Hermes said. “It was a long time coming, to be able to put this partnership together, and then to be able to be located not only with MCDC and EDC, but to be here in District 121, this really exciting corporate headquarters place in McKinney, is just fantastic. So it’s fun watching all the development that’s happening around us, and we get to be part of it now, and we’re just glad to be here.”
The Kaizen building is located at 7300 State Highway 121 SB in District 121, a $250 million, 17-acre mixed-use development, located at the northeast corner of State Highway 121 and Alma Road.
