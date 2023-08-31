Group1_After_A83Z0786.jpg

With school back in full swing, McKinney ISD's Slaughter Elementary School is celebrating new renovations to refurbish the almost 50-year-old-building, last renovated in 2003.

With improvements including new carpet, tile, furniture and LED light fixtures throughout the school; an enhanced security vestibule at the school’s entrance; new HVAC systems; new bathrooms; classroom expansions and modifications; new energy efficient windows throughout the school and more, teachers and students are returning to a virtually new school. The renovations were funded through the 2021 bond program.

WolfDen3_After_A83Z0877_newweb.jpg
Defelice_After_A83Z0899.jpg
WolfDen_After_A83Z0833_newweb.jpg
LC_After_A83Z0836_newweb.jpg
Hallway2_After_A83Z0875_newweb.jpg
Office_After_A83Z0827_newweb.jpg
Restroom_After_A83Z0837_newweb.jpg
Teachers_After_A83Z0804.jpg
Tronconi_After_A83Z0914_newweb.jpg

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

