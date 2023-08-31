With school back in full swing, McKinney ISD's Slaughter Elementary School is celebrating new renovations to refurbish the almost 50-year-old-building, last renovated in 2003.
With improvements including new carpet, tile, furniture and LED light fixtures throughout the school; an enhanced security vestibule at the school’s entrance; new HVAC systems; new bathrooms; classroom expansions and modifications; new energy efficient windows throughout the school and more, teachers and students are returning to a virtually new school. The renovations were funded through the 2021 bond program.
“We basically went in, and if you can touch a surface, it was either painted or replaced,” said Greg Shuttle, McKinney ISD’s COO over construction. “We went throughout the building and refreshed every part of it.”
In addition to infrastructural improvements, the district added new doors installed for added security to the formerly open-concept classrooms in the kindergarten hall. Additionally, the school was given a more modernized color palette.
Described by the district as a “supernova of primary colors,” the previous color palette utilized by the school presented a dated look. To modernize the campus, Shuttle said the district chose a more neutral array of colors.
According to Shuttle, the district established a scheduled cycle around seven years ago to refresh all of its schools every 15-20 years. The schedule aimed to prevent major maintenance issues in the future.
According to the district, Slaughter Elementary School teachers, staff and parents have responded favorably to the changes.
“I was very pleased by the end result,” Shuttle said. “There's a big difference for that school. (Slaughter Elementary School) was built in 1974 as a middle school, then it was converted into an elementary school after that, and the last time it was refreshed was in 2003. It's made a tremendous difference in the interior look of the school.”
Shuttle said that one of the challenges of renovating schools is the short timeline of 10 weeks.
“You can't start construction until after the last day of school, and you have to complete the construction by the first day of school,” Shuttle said. “It's a lot of work for us to do over the summer, because it's such a compressed schedule.”
Next summer, McKinney will begin renovations on Finch Elementary School and phase 1 of Evans Middle School.
In addition to completing renovations at Slaughter Elementary, McKinney ISD also completed second phase renovations at Johnson Middle School.
Check out more photos of the refreshed Slaughter Elementary School below:
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
