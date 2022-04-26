This year, it's all about the energy.
It's a word that came up often on Tuesday morning on the 17th Hole at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, the home of the AT&T Byron Nelson which tees off May 9-15. The site is surrounded by suites and bleachers that are preparing to hold spectators for the first 100% capacity iteration of the tournament since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The structure of the space around Hole 17 is intentional, with the goal of giving a stadium-like feel through expanded hospitality venues. Nearby, tents for the 12th green, the 10th green and the 16th green are within sight.
"So right here, everything really kind of converges," Tournament Director Jon Drago said.
Come May, that will help create what Drago calls "pockets of yelling" as tournament attendees watch players make good shots.
"You want to start to build the roars," adds Clay Duvall, 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament chair. "So you go 10, 12, 14, 16, 17…You’re building the roars as you come down the stretch."
The 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson will be a next-level run at the McKinney location. When McKinney and TPC Craig Ranch first landed the tournament in 2021, the program was limited in its numbers due to the pandemic.
The energy for this year's event is evident. Drago said the tournament has secured 42 new hospitality customers between last year and this year. In addition, the tournament has sold more general public tickets than were sold in 2018 and 2019.
"Being limited last year, we had a lot of our friends from McKinney that have been so good to us that weren’t able to join us, so we’re excited to have everybody out here this year on May 12," Drago said.
This 2022 event is a special one for McKinney: this will be the first year the tournament is held at full capacity at TPC Craig Ranch.
“The fans brought the energy last year, and I suspect it’s going to be even greater this year," Duvall said. "Like we were mentioning earlier, we’re going to have a sellout. We’re only a couple thousand tickets away from selling this out. I suspect we’ll get there."
This year's course will include several new viewing areas for public, such as the Tito's Stillhouse Lounge on the 18th green, Garrison Brothers Distillery Bunker on 9, the Cadillac Club on the hole 12 green and Meiomi Wine Lounge on the hole 14 green.
The tournament will also include live music, with the Band of Heathens opening for Lee Brice for an evening concert on May 14.
The tournament benefits Dallas-based Momentous Institute, a nonprofit that provides social and emotional health programs for children and families. Funds raised at the AT&T Byron Nelson benefit the institute. Last year’s event raised $5.5 million for the institute.
The tournament includes a new fundraising initiative dubbed “Birdies for Mental Health” focused on mental health that also supports Momentous Institute and allows participants to pledge a donation for birdies made.
"We're fired up," Duvall said.
