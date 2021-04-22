The McKinney Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire 6:40 p.m. Monday at the El Lago Apartments, 3400 Craig Dr.

McKinney fire

The fire originated on the balcony, and a single fire sprinkler head in the apartment’s living room area extinguished the fire and kept the flames from spreading into the apartment. 

Fire investigators determined the fire was started by a child playing with a lighter. The child was referred to the MFD’s Youth Firesetter Program.

Here is information for teaching your child about fire safety: 

  • Lead by example. You cannot expect your child to treat fire any differently than you do.
  • Explain why they cannot use fire.
  • Treat matches and lighters like tools. Give these items the same respect you would knives, kitchen appliances, hammers, etc.
  • Keep matches and lighters out of reach of all children.
  • Reward children for making right decisions with matches and lighters.
  • Make clear the punishment for the improper use of matches and lighters.
  • Encourage your child’s school to promote fire safety in the classroom.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than 7,000 fires annually are started by children playing. More than half of those fires are started with a lighter.

