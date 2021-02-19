Two children fell through ice on a pond near Lake Forest Drive and Highlands Drive in McKinney on Friday.
Merit Ossian, public information officer with the McKinney Fire Department, said the call came in from a bystander at about 1:55 p.m.
The children were in the water for several minutes before "good samaritans" were able to help get them out, Ossian said.
The McKinney Fire and Police departments arrived on the scene, and the children were out when the McKinney Fire Department crews arrived, according to a social media post from the McKinney Fire Department.
“We did a medical check and got them home,” the department stated. “Please talk to your kids about the dangers of walking on icy lakes and other waterways.”
Bystanders had reported other children playing hockey in the same area earlier that day.
This story has been updated with additional information from Merit Ossian, public information officer with the McKinney Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.