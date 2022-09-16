Bruce Glasscock remembers a time when there wasn’t a lot of awareness about the realities of child abuse.
He remembers a time when there was more denial of the problem, a time when the multiple agencies who worked to address child abuse didn’t communicate very much, and when a child would have to tell their story multiple times to different adults over the course of an investigation.
“If you told me 30 years ago that we’d be where we are today, I’d say, ‘It’s a pipe dream. It just isn’t possible,’” Bruce Glasscock said on a Thursday morning in McKinney. “Because you just don’t realize the challenges that we faced 30 years ago in bringing this concept together.”
But on Thursday morning, standing in front of a gathered crowd of Collin County leaders, he and other community leaders were able to look back on 30 years of growth that have impacted numerous children in the region.
After starting off in 1992 and garnering enough resources to serve 10% of the children who needed support, the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County today supports 100% of children who need services for free with no waiting list. What started as a program initiated under the Junior League of Plano (now known as the Junior League of Collin County) has since become an essential artery for the multidisciplinary approach to helping and supporting abused and neglected children in Collin County.
But Glasscock — a former Plano Police Chief and Plano City Manager who was part of launching the center — remembers when the idea of a multidisciplinary approach to supporting vulnerable children was a radical idea.
“But we were fortunate in Collin County to have some outstanding professionals who were open to the concept,” he said.
Since then, the agency has earned national recognition and is looking to pace with Collin County’s explosive growth as it continues to serve the children who need support.
The organization is less than a month away from officially opening its new full-service facility in McKinney, dubbed the Speese Campus, which will host a grand opening on Oct. 6. The campus’s creation comes after the organization received projections that the county’s child population was expected to triple over 25 years.
“It was clear that these children’s needs could not be properly served with just one facility in east Plano,” said Al Valente, board president with the center.
The 40,000-square-foot facility will serve as the center’s second location and is at 1701 Heritage Drive in McKinney.
Valente said the organization chose McKinney as the location for its second campus in an effort to give clients ease of access.
“Healing is easier with easy access,” he said.
After launching a capital campaign in 2018, Valente said, the organization raised $10 million by 2020 without having to make the campaign public. He added that 95% of funds had come from Collin County.
“This community built this building,” Valente said.
The building’s location in McKinney was applauded by McKinney Mayor George Fuller during Thursday’s remarks.
“The new campus will allow them to continue to grow staff and resources, extending their reach as we continue to grow as a city and a county,” Fuller said. “Thank God for the amazing work you do.”
