A McKinney man has been sentenced to 35 years without parole, according to a Monday announcement from the Collin County District Attorney's office. 

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced that 49-year-old Mark Elliott Jones of McKinney was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments