City, community officials break ground on new Municipal Community Complex, McKinney City Hall

Not even the rain could dampen the spirit of city officials and community members as ground was broken on the soon-to-be-built new McKinney Municipal Community Complex which will also house the new McKinney City Hall on Monday, October 24.
In 2019, voters passed a $50 million bond proposition to serve as a major source of funding for a Municipal Community Complex that will house the new McKinney City Hall.
On a rainy Tuesday morning, McKinney’s business community gathered in one of the city’s historical gems to get a look at the future.
The current City Hall is a converted bank building constructed in the 1950s and a Development Services building from the 1960s. The buildings are not large enough to house a growing city and city staff, the city leases additional space around the city. In all, city administrative and parks employees are in nine buildings and at a cost of $650,000 in annual rent.
Learn more about the project in the video reports below, and scroll down to see photos from the groundbreaking event:
City of McKinney breaks ground on construction of Municipal Community Complex, new McKinney City Hall
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
