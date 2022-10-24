 Skip to main content
GROUND BREAKING!

City, community officials break ground on new Municipal Community Complex, McKinney City Hall

McKinney city officials break ground on the construction of the new Municipal Community Complex and McKinney City Hall during a ceremony Monday, October 24.

Not even the rain could dampen the spirit of city officials and community members as ground was broken on the soon-to-be-built new McKinney Municipal Community Complex which will also house the new McKinney City Hall on Monday, October 24.

In 2019, voters passed a $50 million bond proposition to serve as a major source of funding for a Municipal Community Complex that will house the new McKinney City Hall.

McKinney Mayor George Fuller addresses the crowd at the official grounding for the soon-to-be-built McKinney City Hall on Monday, October 24.

McKinney City Manager Paul Grimes discusses the impact the new Municipal Community Complex and McKinney City Hall will have on the city of McKinney. In 2019, voters passed a $50 million bond proposition to serve as a major source of funding for a Municipal Community Complex that will house the new McKinney City Hall.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

