The City of McKinney is set to open the doors to the new $11 million indoor tennis complex at Gabe Nesbitt Community Park, providing tennis enthusiasts with a state-of-the-art venue to hone their skills year-round. The 55,000-square-foot facility sets next to the existing outdoor tennis facility, The Courts of McKinney, and has six indoor courts, bringing the total number of courts within the complex to 29. The building includes training rooms, administrative offices, locker rooms, and a A building with a sign on it

second-level viewing mezzanine, creating one of the premier public tennis facilities in the country.


