The City of McKinney is set to open the doors to the new $11 million indoor tennis complex at Gabe Nesbitt Community Park, providing tennis enthusiasts with a state-of-the-art venue to hone their skills year-round. The 55,000-square-foot facility sets next to the existing outdoor tennis facility, The Courts of McKinney, and has six indoor courts, bringing the total number of courts within the complex to 29. The building includes training rooms, administrative offices, locker rooms, and a A building with a sign on it
Description automatically generated with low confidence second-level viewing mezzanine, creating one of the premier public tennis facilities in the country.
A ribbon-cutting event will be held Saturday, July 29, from 9—11 a.m. Following comments from city and elected officials, food and music will accompany tennis activities and giveaways. The event is free and open to the public.
"Our mission is to continually enhance our parks system with new features and activities that will excite our residents and bring people to McKinney for a day, a long weekend, or even a lifetime," said Michael Kowski, Director of Parks and Recreation. "This new tennis facility is the perfect solution for tennis lovers who want to continue playing even during inclement weather. Whether you are a seasoned player or just starting out, the facility caters to all skill levels and offers a variety of programs and lessons to help players improve their game."
The Courts of McKinney opened in 2012 with 11 outdoor courts and a clubhouse and was subsequently awarded the United States Tennis Association Facility of the Year Award. Over the years, the city expanded the facility to 23 total outdoor courts and incorporated pickleball into the programming. The city has contracted with Impact Activities to oversee the day-to-day operations of the complex since its opening.
With the completion of the new indoor facility, the city can pursue more large-scale tournaments for all ages and skill levels.
Interested players can sign up for lessons and programs online or by contacting the facility directly. For more information about The Courts of McKinney at Gabe Nesbitt Community Park, visit mckinneyparks.org.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
