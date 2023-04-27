The City of McKinney has started construction on the new McKinney City Hall, set to open in early 2025, at the northwest corner of Throckmorton and Virginia streets in downtown McKinney. As a result, city staff will vacate several city-owned facilities, including the Development Services Building and the current City Hall, which presents opportunities for redevelopment.
The city is set to issue a request for qualifications (RFQ) to identify a partner or partners to work with on the redevelopment of these properties. However, before seeking development partners, the city wants to hear from the public.
During a town hall meeting on Wednesday, April 26, city staff asked for feedback from community members on redevelopment ideas to the properties, which include:
Development Services Building, 221 N. Tennessee St.
Current City Hall Building, 222 N. Tennessee St.
Parking Lot 1, Tennessee Street and Hunt St.
Parking Lot B, Chestnut Street and Hunt St.
For those unable to attend the meeting and interested in providing feedback on the future redevelopment of city-owned properties are encouraged to complete the survey by May 10. The survey can be found at mckinneytexas.org/cityproperty.
“Back in January, I went to the council and said ‘What are we going to do with City Hall? What are we going to do with the Development Services Building?’ and the response I got was ‘Let’s develop them now,’” said Michael Quint, director of development services for the city. “'Now' doesn’t mean tomorrow. This is a long, drawn-out, very intentional, methodical process. We’re talking well into summer 2024.”
Since the new city hall will not be completed until the first part of 2025, it is likely that residents will not see any dirt moving on any of the four properties mentioned until the second quarter of 2025, at the earliest, Quint said.
Each of the properties are zoned McKinney Town Center (MTC), which allows for residential, hotel, office, restaurant or personal service uses. During the town hall meeting, citizens were involved in an interactive presentation where they participated in visual preference surveys and open-ended comment cards to help city staff see what aspects were most important to them for the future of these developments.
The interactive presentation and feedback opportunities presented at the town hall are the same as the citizen’s survey, which McKinney residents can participate in until May 10 by visiting surveymonkey.com/r/F3RSHR5.
During the town hall, the most important aspects to citizens were “preserving and enhancing the character of Historic Downtown McKinney” and “attractive architecture and building designs.” Honorable mentions include “ensuring that adequate parking is provided” and “enhanced pedestrian features like art, seating, lighting, trash cans, etc.”
Once the survey closes, the public's input will be shared with city council to help inform the RFQ.
“We may get six, eight, 10 developers, but we don’t want to waste the council’s time or your time with developers that just aren’t the right fit for downtown McKinney,” Quint said. “Our goal is to whittle those developers down to maybe a handful… But the goal is to whittle down the responses to a top group.”
With that top group of developers, they will present to city council, and city staff will host a meet-and-greet where residents can talk with developers and learn more about their projects, where they are from, and more. The date for the meet-and-greet is yet to be determined.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.