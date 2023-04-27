McKinney downtown meeting

Attendees at the McKinney Town Hall participate in one of the several interactive opportunities to help city staff decide on the direction for the future of four properties in downtown McKinney.

The City of McKinney has started construction on the new McKinney City Hall, set to open in early 2025, at the northwest corner of Throckmorton and Virginia streets in downtown McKinney. As a result, city staff will vacate several city-owned facilities, including the Development Services Building and the current City Hall, which presents opportunities for redevelopment.

The city is set to issue a request for qualifications (RFQ) to identify a partner or partners to work with on the redevelopment of these properties. However, before seeking development partners, the city wants to hear from the public.

McKinney Town Hall 2.jpeg

A map of the current lots that the city plans to redevelop and seek feedback for from the community.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

