Patrick Coutier will serve as McKinney’s newest City Council member, voters decided Saturday.
Unofficial election results from Collin County indicate Cloutier won 58% of the votes, or 2,475, enough to win in a three-person race over contenders John Booher, who won 8% of the votes, and Vicente Torres, who garnered 33%.
Cloutier will replace Councilman Frederick Frazier serving on the city’s At Large 2 seat, which Frazier resigned from upon announcing he’d be running for a state representative office.
“I want to thank all who supported my campaign in this election,” Cloutier said in a social media statement. “I want to commend Vicente and John. Campaigning is rough. Putting yourself out there is rough. Vicente and I had a great chat this morning in the 21-degree windchill about blessings and life. He worked so hard. He and his friends and family were so kind and kept it classy all day at the library. I’m humbled, grateful and ready for this challenge.”
