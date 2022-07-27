The Coalition for McKinney Drug Free Youth is excited to announce it has received a Community Partner Award from Mothers Against Drunk Driving, for outstanding commitment and dedication in collaboration with MADD to eliminate impaired driving through awareness and prevention. Pictured from the left are Bernardine Moore of TxDOT, Dr. Paul Chabot of Drug Free McKinney, Greg Hunter of TxDOT.
Dr. Paul Chabot of the Coalition for a Drug Free McKinney stated, “We appreciate the strong working relationship with MADD. No longer can we only talk about drunk driving, but we must also now discuss drugged driving as well, and MADD is a leader both locally and nationally on this front. Texas has the 4th highest alcohol-related traffic deaths in the nation. Last year 1,029 Texans were killed, and 1 in 4 Texas traffic deaths were caused by drunk drivers. Regarding drugged driving, nationally, of all fatalities 38% tested positive for marijuana and 16% tested positive for opioids. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to these tragic numbers. Most households know of someone who has died at the hands of an impaired driver.”
