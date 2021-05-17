Collin College recently completed the installation of new air cleaning technologies at 10 college facilities. The bipolar ionization (BPI) and UV sanitization air handling equipment significantly reduce airborne contaminants.
The $2.2 million project to install the new technology in HVAC systems across the district began in December 2020. These systems will provide important benefits on campuses by abating allergens, odors, bacteria, viruses, mold, fungus and dust mites in treated areas at all facilities.
“The college’s objective is to slow the spread and limit exposure to any airborne contaminants in all college facilities/campuses,” said Chris Eyle, Collin College vice president of facilities and construction. “This is an important investment that Collin College is making for the safety of our students, faculty, and staff.”
BPI technology uses electric voltage to convert oxygen molecules into charged atoms that deactivate airborne contaminants. These negatively and positively charged atoms, called ions, are effective against viruses, bacteria and mold.
For UV technology, as air passes through an air purifier, it goes through a small internal chamber that exposes the particles to UV light. A UV light purifier disrupts the core of these pathogens, preventing them from multiplying and causing people to become sick. This technology provides hospital grade air quality throughout the district.
