Collin College’s Resolution Review Panel reportedly labeled a series of complaints “not substantiated” and denied specific relief to Linda Wee, an administrative employee who alleged in April that Courtyard Center Provost Bill King treated her in a retaliatory way and racially discriminated against her.
According to May 12 documents obtained by Star Local Media, a panel of high-ranking deans and college executives did not corroborate “discriminatory or retaliatory behavior” and attributed any disparities to “a discrepancy in an approach to management style.”
The panel’s report also addressed Wee’s accusations of discrimination on the basis of race and national origin, which stems from a complaint response addressing the reasons for Associate Dean Karen Musa’s promotion to the Courtyard Center’s first executive dean.
“The committee and I interviewed both internal and external candidates of varying backgrounds and experience levels and finally offered the position to Ms. Karen Musa,” the response, drafted by King, said. “Karen has been a faculty member, associate dean and dean on the credit side and has worked for Collin College for 22 [and a half] years. She has a stellar work history, many professional accomplishments and distinguished senior leadership and faculty support. She has recently applied for her doctorate in Higher Education Administration at Texas Tech University and Texas A&M – Commerce. Lastly, Karen was born near London, England.”
Wee specifically cited the sentence concerning Musa’s birthplace in a March 25 discrimination complaint to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the Texas Workforce Commission’s Civil Rights Division. The former could not confirm the veracity and status of the investigation to Star Local Media, citing confidentiality provisions codified in the Civil Rights Act of 1964’s Title VII.
The Resolution Review Panel did not dispute that King said, “Lastly, Karen was born near London, England,” but nonetheless implied that Wee’s assessment of the matter was rooted in “implications and interpretations of communications and interactions.”
“In speaking further with Dr. King in his interview, he expressed that his intent [in mentioning Musa’s birthplace] was to simply suggest that Dean Musa was another individual who was being added to an already diverse team,” the panel said in its report.
When reached for comment on the matter, Collin College Director of Communications Marisela Cadena-Smith said, “Out of respect for employees’ privacy, the college does not comment on personnel issues.”
