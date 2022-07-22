Collin College McKinney campus welcome center

Work is almost complete on a new Welcome Center at the Collin College McKinney Campus. 

 By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

A project to bring a new building online and to update the main building at Collin College’s McKinney campus is almost complete.

Collin College is in the process of finishing work on a new Welcome Center building at the campus that will host a variety of services for students.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

