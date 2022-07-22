A project to bring a new building online and to update the main building at Collin College’s McKinney campus is almost complete.
Collin College is in the process of finishing work on a new Welcome Center building at the campus that will host a variety of services for students.
“The new Welcome Center building will provide ‘a one-stop experience’ for both new and existing students seeking assistance with advising, registering, testing and paying for Collin College courses,” Christopher Eyle, vice president of facilities and construction with Collin College, said in an email.
The center’s architectural features include both modern and classical architectural styles, Eyle said. In addition to an exterior that has both traditional brick and cut stone, the building also features photochromic glass entrance areas. The glass is controlled by computerized sensors that impact the tint of the glass in relation to the amount of sunlight coming in, Eyle said.
The interior of the building also includes both classic and modern elements, including terrazzo flooring and modern wood planking in lobby walls, he added.
The $25.9 million building was part of a larger $43.1 million project that also includes both renovations and additions to the main McKinney Campus building as well as new parking lots. The project was funded as part of a $600 million bond approved by Collin County voters in 2017.
The existing main building now has a new full-service kitchen, dining area and coffee bar area. In addition, the project included adding workstations and renovated offices and support spaces to help increase the capacity of the dental hygiene program, Eyle said.
The bulk of existing parking on Community Avenue and the existing campus was removed and replaced with improved layouts, Eyle stated. The move added about 450 spaces and improved traffic and pedestrian safety, he stated.
The new center is slated to open in the fall with a ribbon cutting planned for August. The project has been in Collin College’s vision since it was included in the college’s 2015 master plan. Detailed planning began in spring 2020, and design began in spring 2021, Eyle said. Construction kicked off in December.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
