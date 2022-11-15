(Left to right) Jeff Place, VP of Supply Chain & Operations at Raytheon Intelligence & Space; Dr. Neil Matkin, District President of Collin College; Dudley Light, Regional Director, region 4, from the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Apprenticeship
Nestled in a building on the Raytheon Intelligence and Space campus in McKinney, a group of local leaders sealed the deal on a partnership that aims to forge a jobs pipeline in the community.
On Monday, a partnership between Raytheon Intelligence and Space, Collin College and the U.S. Department of Labor officially kickstarted a paid manufacturing apprenticeship program for Collin College students. The apprenticeship will allow enrolled students to earn touch labor credentials and to get on-the-job experience.
The program, set to take off in 2023, will be the first of its kind in the metroplex, according to a press release from Raytheon Intelligence and Space. The program will include training for assembly technician roles, precision assembler roles and electronics tester roles.
For Jeff Place, vice president of operations and supply chain with RI&S, the new program represents a partnership with the community.
“STEM is extremely important, not just for our community, but it’s important for the foundation and technology we produce here at Raytheon Technologies,” he said.
A press release produced by RI&S states that the program will help “address a manufacturing skills gap in Texas.” The release notes that over 800,000 touch labor jobs were unfilled in July 2021, according to Texas Workforce Commission numbers.
“By developing a new pipeline of manufacturing talent in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the Apprenticeship Program will address a local skills gap and help continue to position North Texas as a manufacturing hub,” the press release states.
“I think this makes the supply chain more resilient,” Place said. “We’re a part of the supply chain, and I think this investment by the community, by Collin College, by Raytheon Technologies helps secure a part of the supply chain by having very, very skilled talent available and working on all of these great programs that we support.
Place anticipated that the program will have over 100 students within the first year and a half.
“They will go through a two to three year apprenticeship program, and then they will learn the most sophisticated operating procedures that we have on the planet to produce some of the most amazing technology,” he said.
McKinney Mayor George Fuller applauded the partnership between the industry leader and the county’s higher education center.
“Supporting Raytheon Intelligence and Space in this partnership with Collin College is setting the bar high for the community and for the entire region,” Fuller said at the event.
Dr. Neil Matkin, district president with Collin College, said Collin College was honored to partner with Raytheon.
“We’re so excited to be part of the advanced manufacturing consortium of Raytheon. I think it’s going to be fantastic,” Matkin said.
He added that Collin College has recently been investing in technical education programs, including by the construction of a technical training campus in Allen.
“Raytheon, we’re going to make good on our promise to you, to give you the best pipeline we can possibly give you,” Matkin said.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.