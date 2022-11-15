GM20221114-DSC_4648.jpg

(Left to right) Jeff Place, VP of Supply Chain & Operations at Raytheon Intelligence & Space; Dr. Neil Matkin, District President of Collin College; Dudley Light, Regional Director, region 4, from the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Apprenticeship

 Courtesy of Raytheon / Grant Miller

Nestled in a building on the Raytheon Intelligence and Space campus in McKinney, a group of local leaders sealed the deal on a partnership that aims to forge a jobs pipeline in the community.

On Monday, a partnership between Raytheon Intelligence and Space, Collin College and the U.S. Department of Labor officially kickstarted a paid manufacturing apprenticeship program for Collin College students. The apprenticeship will allow enrolled students to earn touch labor credentials and to get on-the-job experience.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments