Collin College and the city of The Colony are slated to work together to bring hands-on learning experience to students in Collin College’s Veterinary Technology program.

During its July 19 meeting, The Colony City Council approved an agreement that would allow the Collin College Veterinary Technology program to use The Colony Animal Shelter for curriculum and instruction.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments