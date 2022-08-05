Collin College and the city of The Colony are slated to work together to bring hands-on learning experience to students in Collin College’s Veterinary Technology program.
During its July 19 meeting, The Colony City Council approved an agreement that would allow the Collin College Veterinary Technology program to use The Colony Animal Shelter for curriculum and instruction.
Deputy City Manager Joe Perez told council members that the city’s Animal Services department was contacted about a year ago and asked if they would be interested in the partnership. The approval gives the green light for students in the Veterinary Technology program at Collin College to begin learning at the facility during the upcoming fall semester of classes.
“This shelter is a good fit for Collin College’s vet tech program for the fact that they will have the animals needed for the live animal labs and surgeries,” Peter Perez said in an email to Star Local Media. “They will also be available for students to come volunteer for husbandry/ volunteer hours. The hours fit for the program for daytime and evening classes.”
Dr. Sabrina Cummings, director of Veterinary Technology with Collin College, said this is the third partnership with animal shelters that has been formed with the college. Collin College also has a partnership with the Allen Animal Shelter and the Plano Animal Shelter.
"These shelters provide a great service to their communities and through partnerships with the College help us show our students valuable ways they can be involved and give back to their communities," Cummings stated.
Peter Perez said Collin College will use the shelter for live animal labs for several classes throughout the program. He also said the partnership would bring direct hands-on experience to students so that they will be prepared prior to going out into the workforce.
“This partnership is going to be equally beneficial for the program as well as the shelter,” Peter Perez stated. “The program will be providing as many services during these labs free of charge in order to benefit the shelter with saving money on veterinary cost and services.”
During the council meeting, Joe Perez said students would be under the supervision of the Vet Tech program director.
“It’s at no cost to the city, and actually it would end up saving us some money because they’ll be doing things like vaccinations and some other wellness check type items for the animals that come in to the shelter while learning, again, under the direction of the Vet Tech director,” he said.
In response to one council question, Joe Perez said the agreement wouldn’t impact current animal shelter employees.
“If anything, it will help the current employees, because they’ll be doing a lot of on-sight, so oftentimes when animals come in to the shelter, they have to transport them to a vet office to get the types of things that they’ll be doing there in the shelter,” he said.
The agreement was set to last between Aug. 1, 2022 and July 31, 2023.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
