Collin College was selected as a 2020-2021 Innovation of the Year award recipient by the League for Innovation in the Community College for its investment in improving access to health care for students and part-time employees.
In July, the college’s Board of Trustees approved an investment of up to $750,000 for a new benefit plan called CougarCare, which provides telehealth and mental health coverage at no cost to students, adjunct faculty and part-time staff.
“We know not all of our students and part-time employees have access to health care, and we wanted to be able to provide help in any way we could, especially during these unprecedented times,” Collin College District President Dr. Neil Matkin Neil Matkin. “That’s what CougarCare is all about. This service allows our students, adjunct faculty and part-time staff to connect with a health care provider within minutes at no cost.”
CougarCare offers eligible individuals free on-demand medical care and mental health counseling in an online virtual format 24/7 from licensed physicians and counselors anywhere in the United States. For students, the CougarCare “Talk Now” mental health program helps provide after-hours and weekend support, while Collin College Counseling Services provides on-campus and virtual counseling appointments for students during regular business hours.
