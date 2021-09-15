Local Administrative District Judge Emily Miskel is now accepting applications for appointment to the Collin Appraisal Review Board (ARB) for a 1- or 2-year term, to begin on Jan. 1, 2022, and end Dec. 31, 2022/2023. The ARB is a board of citizens that determines taxpayer protests of property appraisals made by the Collin Central Appraisal District (CAD).
ARB service requires a full-time commitment during the spring and summer months. In 2021, the Collin ARB had over 22,000 hearings. Additionally, although members may not be scheduled every day, they must be available to serve every day if needed, including some Saturdays in May, June, and July. Members are compensated per-diem for meetings and are reimbursed for expenses incurred in the performance of their duties. Per diem compensation is generally in the amount of $100 per half-day session. ARB members are also required to attend training sessions. Hearings are usually held one week per month throughout the year.
Applications must be submitted to Judge Miskel through the CAD Taxpayer Liaison Officer and must be received by Oct. 29 to be considered.
To be considered, an applicant must be a resident of Collin County and must have resided in the county for at least the past two years.
An applicant will not be considered if:
1. The applicant is related within the second degree by consanguinity or affinity, as determined under Chapter 573, Government Code, to an individual who is engaged in the business of appraising property for compensation for use in CAD proceedings or of representing property owners for compensation in CAD proceedings;
2. The applicant owns property for which delinquent taxes have been owed to a taxing unit for more than 60 days after the date the applicant knew or should have known of the delinquency, unless the delinquent taxes and any penalties and interest are being paid under an installment agreement;
3. The applicant is related within the second degree by consanguinity or affinity, as determined under Chapter 573, Government Code, to a member of the CAD board of directors or the ARB;
4. The applicant is a member of the CAD board of directors, an officer, or employee of CAD, an employee of the comptroller, or a member of the governing body, officer, or employee of a taxing unit;
5. The applicant is a former member of the board of directors, former officer, or former employee of CAD;
6. The applicant served as a member of the governing body or officer of a taxing unit for which CAD appraises property, unless four years have passed since the date the applicant ceased to be a member or officer;
7. The applicant appeared before the ARB for compensation during the two-year period preceding the date the applicant would be appointed;
8. The applicant served all or part of three previous terms as a board member or auxiliary board member on the ARB;
9. The applicant is a party to a contract with CAD or with a taxing unit that participates in CAD; or owns (including with the person's spouse) at least 10 percent of the voting stock or shares of a business entity that is a party to a contract with CAD or with a taxing unit that participates in CAD; or the applicant, or his/her spouse, is a partner, limited partner, or officer of a business entity that is a party to a contract with CAD or with a taxing unit that participates in CAD; or
10. The applicant is currently under felony accusation or has been convicted of, or received deferred adjudication for, a felony or misdemeanor involving moral turpitude.
In addition to applicants with residential property experience, Judge Miskel is also seeking applicants to serve on special panels who have experience with commercial properties, industrial and manufacturing properties, utilities, and multifamily residential properties.
Candidates for special panels must have one or more of the following qualifications:
1. A juris doctorate or equivalent degree;
2. A master of business administration degree;
3. A certified public accountant license;
4. A real estate broker or sales agent license;
5. Accreditation as a senior appraiser by the American Society of Appraisers;
6. Member Appraisal Institute (MAI) designation;
7. International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO) Certified Assessment Evaluator (CAE) designation; or
8. 10 or more years of experience in property tax appraisal or consulting.
More information about the Appraisal Review Board and requirements for members can be found in the Texas Tax Code, Chapter 6, Subchapter C.
Applications are available at collinarb.org or by calling 469-742-9200. Applicants selected as finalists may be scheduled for interviews.
Submit completed applications to:
Collin CAD / Appraisal Review Board
ATTN: Michele Lake - Taxpayer Liaison Officer
250 Eldorado Pkwy.
McKinney, TX 75069-8023
Or by email to liaison@cadcollin.org with subject line ARB Member Application
