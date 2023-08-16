Election File Photo
MIHAI BARBU

During an August 14, 2023 meeting, Collin County Commissioners unanimously approved a $683 million bond package with five propositions targeting county infrastructure improvements to be put on the November 2023 ballot.

In February 2023, Collin County Commissioners voted to proceed with a bond election for the November 2023 elections. 


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments