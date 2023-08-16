During an August 14, 2023 meeting, Collin County Commissioners unanimously approved a $683 million bond package with five propositions targeting county infrastructure improvements to be put on the November 2023 ballot.
In February 2023, Collin County Commissioners voted to proceed with a bond election for the November 2023 elections.
The package covers enhancements for the animal shelter, jail and court expansions, a new medical examiner’s office, park upgrades, and road projects.
Proposition E, a significant component, allocates around $380 million for multiple highway projects. It includes completing the Collin County Highway 380 expansion, rebuilding overloaded county roads, developing regional corridor roadways, and supporting the Outer Loop.
Federal funding originally intended for the U.S. 380 highway project might be diverted outside North Texas. A TxDOT budget revision indicated $480 million out of the initial $610 million could fund other highway projects.
Proposition A, the second largest, allocates over $281 million for justice facility projects, encompassing adult detention center expansion, court building enhancements, juvenile justice housing, and Plano Juvenile Probation Office expansion.
Proposition D, focusing on parks and open spaces, earmarks over $22 million for park development and aspects of renovating the Myers Park and Event Center in McKinney.
Propositions B and C offer $5.7 million for the animal shelter and $13.3 million for a new medical examiner’s office, respectively.
Collin County residents will vote on the bond during the November 7 election.
