The Collin County Commissioners Court approved allocating an additional $2 million in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding towards food and grocery assistance after using up most of the expenses that had been originally allocated for that type of use.
“We’ve exhausted the funds in that category,” Collin County Judge Chris Hill said. “We still have funds available to be allocated, but we would need to make an allocation of $2 million to that category line item.”
Allocating the additional funds would allow the county to continue making reimbursement payments for local food pantries, Hill said.
A Nov. 18 CARES Act funding report shows that Collin County had budgeted $9 million for food and grocery assistance. Total expenditures in the category as of Nov. 18 added up to about $8.4 million, with only $569,161.30 left to spend in the category.
Minnie’s Food Pantry, based in Plano, has received the largest amount of food and grocery assistance funding from the county at $2.6 million as of Nov. 18. Allen Community Outreach has received $1.8 million, and McKinney-based Alliance of Elite Youth Leadership has received almost $920,000.
The county had allocated $50 million of its CARES Act funding to direct funding for municipalities and another $27 million to small business assistance, according to the report. About $17 million of the $171 million that had been given to the county had been left in reserves.
The commissioners court unanimously approved the $2 million transfer.
During the same meeting, Hill announced that the presiding judge over the region that includes Collin County had not approved in-person jury trials between Nov. 30 and Jan. 11.
“So during that period of time, unless something changes, we won’t have in-person jury trials,” Hill said. “I suspect we’ll continue to have all means of electronic, digital and remote activity going on.”
