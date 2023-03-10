collin county detention officer.jpg

Detention Officer Benjamin Held.

 Courtesy of Collin County Sheriff's Office / Facebook

The Collin County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that one of its own died following an off-duty traffic incident. 

Benjamin Held, who worked as a detention officer, was care flighted to an area hospital following the incident, which took place last week.

