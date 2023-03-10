The Collin County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that one of its own died following an off-duty traffic incident.
Benjamin Held, who worked as a detention officer, was care flighted to an area hospital following the incident, which took place last week.
"Officer Held had suffered significant head trauma and was placed on life support," the office stated on social media.
Held was taken off life support, and a donor walk at the hospital was expected to take place within hours, where Held will help give life to others as an organ donor, the office stated Friday morning.
"If you had the pleasure of knowing Held, you know he was an excellent officer, field-training officer, detention response team member, and a passionate officer who impacted the lives of everyone he met," the office stated. "He will be truly missed."
Held leaves behind a wife and 11-year-old son.
"We ask the citizens of Collin County to pray for Held’s family, loved ones, friends and fellow officers as they mourn this devastating loss," the office stated.
