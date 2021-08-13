The Collin County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is overseeing a volunteer program where members of the community from various backgrounds can train for and perform duties typically performed by full-time deputies and officers.
These volunteers, called “reserve detention officers,” are entrusted with various law enforcement duties, many of which are performed in the Collin County Jail.
“Not only do they get to work in the jail, but they can also work in the courthouse [and] depending on their level of certification, they could help involve inmates that are on hospital runs,” explained Assistant Chief Deputy Nick Bristow. “There’s a multitude of different assignments in the jail itself once you’re certified.”
The position of reserve detention officer, while unpaid and serves at a requested minimum of 10 hours per month, entails the same barriers of entry as those of a full-time CCSO officer: all volunteers must pass a background check, undergo basic training with the option of additional weapons training and take a medical and psychological evaluation exam. Full-time officers are given greater authority to perform tasks such as arrests, but reserve detention officers nonetheless have the same duty of care and security for those in CCSO custody.
But why would residents choose to undertake such responsibilities without financial compensation?
According to Bristow and Assistant Chief Cary Platt, the program has been an effective outlet for community members looking to give back and do something more with their lives.
“The average age of our reserve detention officers is probably in their 50s,” Platt said. “A lot of people assume that it’s a young man’s game where you have to be younger, and that’s not the case.”
One reserve detention officer who CCSO has cited as an example of this is retired trucking executive Kevin Smith, who said in a press release that he “was bored with retirement.”
He continued, “Since I became commissioned, I’ve learned a lot and done more than I could have imagined.”
Platt said Smith joins nine other officers in the program so far and the expansion for it is underway.
“They love it,” Platt said. “What some of these guys find really interesting [is] they can go in plain clothes into the jail and they interview gang members, and we compile that information in a national database on gangs.”
