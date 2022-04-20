Collin County detention center

From March 22 – 24, 2022, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office conducted “Operation Home Alone.”  This undercover operation targeted suspects who utilize the internet to prey upon adolescent children.

Sheriff’s investigators, in collaboration with agents from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Attorney General’s Office, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Pleasant Police Department, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, made a total of 15 arrests during Operation Home Alone. Eleven individuals were charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor, four individuals were charged with Prostitution of a Person Less than 18 years of age, one individual was charged with Sexual Performance of a Child, and one individual was charged with Possession of Child Pornography.  

During the operation, Investigators seized a large number of electronic devices that were used by these individuals to commit their crimes.  These devices will undergo forensic examination which may result in additional criminal charges being filed.   

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner:  “I want to thank the investigators who participated in this operation for their hard work and dedication to bring this group of sexual predators to justice.  These predators are very sophisticated in their use of technology and exploit online forums to target and communicate with children.  Parents must engage with their children about their devices and how they use them – and please report any suspicious activity to your nearest law enforcement agency.  Here in Collin County, we will continue to do what is necessary to protect our children.”  

