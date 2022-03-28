With the arrival of spring, your picture-perfect day is just a brush stroke away in Historic Downtown McKinney.
Add a little color to your weekend at this year’s Arts in Bloom – a free outdoor art and wine festival that takes place Friday, April 8 through Sunday, April 10 in the Historic Downtown McKinney Cultural District. Whether you’re a fine art collector who loves contemporary work or an enthusiast with an eye for Instagram, you’ll enjoy one-of-a-kind art that stretches from the canvas to the street.
The annual festival features 120 local, regional, and nationally acclaimed artists and 12 Texas wineries. There’s plenty of fun beyond the booths with a Texas wine garden, fabulous food, family activities, shopping, and live entertainment. The Kids Creation Station with Jump Into Art is a a hands-on interactive area where young Picassos can learn about art processes and create their own masterpieces. Arts in Bloom is hosted by McKinney Main Street, the McKinney Performing Arts Center (MPAC) and the shops in Downtown McKinney.
While you’re downtown enjoying the festival, step inside MPAC to view the 'Unique by Nature' Juried Art Competition and Exhibition featuring artists from all around Texas. The art show was created to build a public and permanent art collection for MPAC. Artists submit work for cash prizes and the chance to have their piece hung in our historic halls. One large-scale work will be awarded a $6,000 purchase prize and become part of MPAC’s permanent public art collection.
Before you head to the three-day festival, be sure to browse the updated parking guide and plan your parking options. Consider remote parking at First McKinney Church and take a shuttle directly to Mitchell Park. For complete information about the festival, visit ArtsinBloomTX.com.
Visitors may also enjoy public arts experiences throughout the Cultural District. Explore a variety of murals in alley ways or on historic buildings and take a self-guided tour of the Monarchs of McKinney, featuring oversized steel butterflies. See a full listing of public art at McKinneyTexas.org/PublicArt.
This summer, the Historic Downtown McKinney Cultural District will add a new public art experience that will astonish all ages with the installation of a mural on the historic silos by internationally acclaimed artist, Guido van Helten. Van Helten’s design will incorporate themes specific to McKinney and features an oversized photorealism style. For more information about the artist and the project, visit McKinneyTexas.org/Silo.
Between Arts in Bloom, the Juried Arts Show, and public art alongside the variety of independently-owned shops and restaurants, it may come as no surprise that Historic Downtown McKinney is a Cultural District Designation recognized by the Texas Commission on the Arts. We look forward to witnessing how the strong support and preservation of the historic features and arts influence economic vitality and continue to keep downtown as the heart of our community.
