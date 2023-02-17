McKinney water tower file.jpg
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media
Jim Parrish

Jim Parrish, Director of Human Resources with the city of McKinney

The City of McKinney has been hard at work to recruit and retain the best candidates and continue to provide our citizens with exceptional service. We are utilizing multiple avenues to recruit and are constantly reviewing benefits offered to employees to remain competitive.

The city posts openings on our website and many other online sites, including industry-specific job boards. Additionally, we hold in-person recruiting events within the city to make the onboarding process easier.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments