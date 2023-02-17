The City of McKinney has been hard at work to recruit and retain the best candidates and continue to provide our citizens with exceptional service. We are utilizing multiple avenues to recruit and are constantly reviewing benefits offered to employees to remain competitive.
The city posts openings on our website and many other online sites, including industry-specific job boards. Additionally, we hold in-person recruiting events within the city to make the onboarding process easier.
Since Oct. 1, 2022, we have processed over 4,600 applications and brought over 120 new employees into the organization. Applications are thoroughly reviewed to ensure each new employee is the best qualified candidate for their role.
The organization has worked with a third party to conduct a classification and compensation survey to ensure salaries are competitive with the market. It also regularly reviews other benefits that are offered.
We are in the process of implementing a new Employee Self Service system through our Human Resource Information System, which will give employees more access to information related to their employment and remove the need to request it from Human Resources.
If you are interested in joining our team, please visit our website to view our current openings: McKinneyTexas.org/Jobs. If there is a position you are interested in but that is not currently posted, submit a job interest card through our jobs page, which will notify you once that position becomes available.
Summer will be here soon! The City of McKinney Human Resources and Parks Departments will be holding an in-person Hiring Event at the Apex Centre on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. We have positions available for ages 15 and older. Interested candidates can apply through our city website and there is more information on the event on our website as well: McKinneyTexas.org/SummerJobs
If you are unable to make the event on the Saturday, Feb. 25, we have another Hiring Event on Saturday, March 25 at Old Settler’s Recreation Center from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
